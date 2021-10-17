News | Canada: a meteorite lands in its bed in the middle of the night

It is certainly the biggest fear of his life. The facts take place on the night of October 1 to 2. A resident of British Columbia was awoken by a deafening noise. “The dog started barking, she tells CTV News Vancouver, relayed in France by many media including Le Figaro. Suddenly there was an explosion“.

She then discovers a hole “the size of a fist“in her ceiling. After alerting the emergency services, she discovers a stone on her pillow”black and smooth“. Several witnesses interviewed claim to have seen a”shiny ball in the skyThe police then indicate to this frightened lady that a meteorite has landed in her bed!





Meteorites crashing into the Earth are recurrent. But from there to seeing her crash into her bed, it’s extremely rare. According to the Canadian media, the “chance of a meteorite hitting his house is 1 in 4 trillion“.