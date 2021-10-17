More

    Nice: the compositions are there

    The 10th day of Ligue 1 continues this Sunday with an interesting duel between ESTAC and Nice. At home, the Trojans opt for a classic 3-4-3 with Gauthier Gallon in goal. In front of him, Oualid El Hajjam, Jimmy Giraudon and Yoann Salmier take their places. Giulian Biancone and Youssouf Koné ensure the roles of pistons while Rominigue Kouamé and Xavier Chavalerin ensure the double pivot. In front, Yoann Touzghar is accompanied by Renaud Ripart and Mama Baldé in attack.

    For its part, Nice remains in its traditional 4-4-2 with Walter Benitez in the cages. Youcef Atal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante and Hassane Kamara take their places in defense while Hichem Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Mario Lemina and Calvin Stengs are positioned in the midfield. Finally, the attacking duo sees an association between Kasper Dolberg and Andy Delort.

    The essays

    Troyes: Gallon – El Hajjam, Giraudon, Salmier – Biancone, Kouamé, Chavalerin, Koné – Ripart, Touzghar, Baldé

    Nice: Benitez – Atal, Todibo, Dante, Kamara – Boudaoui, Rosario, Lemina, Stengs – Dolberg, Delort

