Nolwenn Leroy ready to replace Jenifer? She hits hard!

In a few hours, the semi-final of The Voice All-Stars will be broadcast on TF1 ! These are 15 talents who will compete to win one of the six qualifying places for the final which will take place on October 23. Amalyah is the sole representative of Team Jenifer. Florent Pagny has four candidates still in the running with Anne Sila, Dominique Magloire, MB14 and Manon. The same goes for Mika with Victoria Adamo, Paul, Anthony Touma and Terence James. Patrick Fiori can count on three artists: Flo Malley, Antoine and Louis Delort. Just like Zazie with Will Barber, Demi-Mondaine, and Gjon’s Tears.

Who will be the talents qualified for the final? Only viewers will have the power!

Nolwenn soon in The Voice?

While we do not yet know what will be the cast of the coaches of the 11th season (even if Florent Pagny is leaving for a last edition if his schedule allows it, editor’s note), it could be that the name of Nolwenn Leroy circulates as for many years. But the singer has always refused to take on this role. “At first I wondered what I was going to be able to bring to this program because I still had a lot to learn in my job. I didn’t feel legitimate”, she indicated two years ago against Éric Dussart and Jade on RTL in We are remaking the TV before conceding: “Maybe someday, I don’t know.”





Passing again in the show, this week, the companion of Arnaud Clément, has opened the door a little more. “We change our minds because things are changing”, she blurted out when asked if she would agree to become a coach if the offer was made to her. “I still feel more solid on the course that is mine”, she added concerning a show that she “adore” and of which she is “first fan”. As a reminder, Nolwenn Leroy made two appearances in the finals in 2017 and 2018 to sing with the last candidates in the running. Maybe next year, she will coach instead of … Jenifer!

See also: Nolwenn Leroy resentful of Laurent Baffie? The singer’s cash answer!

Writing