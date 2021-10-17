not exceptional, but the best opus since Far Cry Primal

The story of Far Cry 6 begins like most of the storylines in the series, namely a drama that will push our character to rebel against the established order. And this year, it is a certain Antón Castillo to whom we owe respect, a dictator who rules with an iron fist the fictional island of Yara. On screen, actor Giancarlo Espositio takes on the role of Castillo, who has gained worldwide recognition for his roles as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and more recently as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. The villains who burst the screen and mark the spirits, he knows how to do it and this is the main reason why Ubisoft called on his services. And it is true that his very presence, his calm tone and his coldness worry from the first words spoken. Ubisoft took out the checkbook to pay for an actor of this stature, but the return on investment is immediate, whether it is the role transcribed in the game, or his appearances during the promo campaign, it is obvious that Far Cry 6 has increased sales just with the name Esposito. If the marketing has had its effect, what about once in play? In terms of modeling, the rendering is ultra clean, especially during CGI sequences, a little less in-game during cutscenes where the face still seems a little frozen, but it’s still a good job.

DANI THE DOG

It’s in terms of writing where we would have liked to be a little more surprised, and avoid obvious Manichaeism. Yes, Antón Castillo has his reasons for being intractable and to use force and violence to appease his people, but to put bullets between the two eyes at the slightest annoyance is deja vu and above all a little cliché. José the cousin who speaks badly to Diego, the Castillo son, during a bird hunting party and who gets sucked at the pump, it’s a bit easy. Just like the relationship that Antón maintains with his son, whom he educates in roots to make him a future dictator in his turn. We would have liked a little more subtlety, and perhaps a more nuanced role for Giancarlo Espositio. That said, if there is one thing that we cannot fault Far Cry 6, it is to offer a speech a little more politicized, something which was ultimately absent in Far Cry 5, Ubisoft not having had the courage to attack the deep electorate of Donald Trump… For Far Cry 6, it is a little easier to take a stand, the inspirations eyeing more towards Cuba; it is therefore easier to get wet. But do not sulk our pleasure, because the scenario of Far Cry 6 is above what has been done since the debut of the series, especially as some events are quite unexpected and the finale is quite surprising. A good surprise.

In the meantime, it is Antón the dictator who is the cause of all the evils of the Yaran people and this is what will push Dani Rojas to stand up against him and integrate Libertad, a revolutionary clan which also uses force. to try to overthrow the government of the day. Like what is done on the last Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft leaves the choice of gender to the player, without affecting the name (it will always be Dani Rojas) or the course of the story. It is certainly cosmetic and we could even say that for a game that is played in subjective view, we do not care whether we have a vagina or a penis between the two legs. Well, this is where Ubisoft manages to amaze once again, since we see that the cutscenes are no longer done through the eyes of his mute character, but through a more immersive staging, given that we will finally be able to discover his character on the screen. It was about time and it took about fifteen years for the series to finally make such a change. Hopefully that will be the case for the other Far Cry to come …

DANI CALIFORNIA

What about the gameplay side suddenly? Has Ubisoft managed to surprise too? Let’s say that we should not expect a revolution, Ubisoft Toronto having played the card of continuity, while integrating new features to give the feeling that the saga is evolving in the right direction. Among these novelties, there is indeed a small side RPG not unpleasant which consists in going to a workbench to improve the effectiveness of the weapons. Perforating bullets, more stable compensator, tactical sight, the idea behind all this is to give more depth to the clashes with the armed men of Castillo. Some of them are indeed more vulnerable to certain types of bullets, and this feature aims to bring a little more strategic side to the fights. Likewise, we observe that the developers have removed the skill tree to offer equipment that can be recovered or purchased, in order to personalize one’s clothing look of course, but also to increase Dani Rojas’ performance. Protective jackets, Kevlar gloves, power bracelets, all these items are there to better protect your avatar against enemy assaults.





On paper, it’s interesting, but once in game, you realize that spending time in the workbench and increasing your wardrobe ultimately has little impact on the gameplay. In reality, we quickly realize the weaknesses in enemies, a little too slow of mind and that we can one-shot with a bullet in the head. It is also so permissive that we sometimes wonder if we are not playing in Very Easy mode. Obviously, we do not ask a Far Cry to be as deep as Rainbow Six and play the card of realism, but a little challenge would not have been too much. This is all the more true as this Far Cry 6 introduces a new weapon: the Supremo. Behind this name actually hides a backpack capable of swinging a supreme attack to effectively get rid of a regiment. There are several variants that allow for example to send a series of missiles, to propel flames around you, or to heal yourself effectively. In truth, we are not going to play frightened virgins, Far Cry 6 is intended above all for the general public and the gunfights must be simple, fun and enjoyable. If we start from this principle, the contract is fulfilled, and it is true that the sensations, arsenal in hand, are much more exhilarating than those of Far Cry 5, to name only him. On the other hand, given the simplicity of killing enemies in the game, it is quite possible to do the whole adventure with one or two different weapons, by adding a silencer for the stealth passages. There is therefore a form of contradiction between the ambitions laid down on paper and the in-game result.

DANI BOOM

What does not change in Far Cry 6, however, is that we will have to travel through the open world before reaching Antón Castillos’ HQ. Those who love massive playgrounds are likely to be served, the island of yara being the largest map ever made in the saga. You can get lost there at times, especially in terms of the variety of landscapes, it is more or less the same thing. Admittedly, the zones are distinguished by forests, swamps, mountains and a big city (only one besides, which is very regrettable), but in general terms, we are on the same tones. Inspired by Cuba, the map of Far Cry 6 remains much more attractive than the monotonous Montana campaigns that we had traveled in Far Cry 5 in 2018. You could call it a homecoming in terms of atmosphere, but it is not yet the paradisiacal settings of the first and third episode. Keep in mind that the island of Yara is divided into several zones each belonging to a revolutionary group that will have to be rallied to its cause. To do this, there are not 36,000 possible choices, we must eliminate each of the lieutenants of Castillo who reigns over these districts. If it is possible to go to each area freely, Ubisoft has still made sure to guide us on the order to follow, via a progression system that indicates the degree of power of the enemies to fight in such or such a such part of the map.

YARA YALA!

Another novelty introduced in Far Cry 6 and that we will have to keep for the episodes to come is the holdster mechanic which allows you to hide your weapon so as not to alert enemy patrols. It’s not much said like that, but it gives a lot of relief to the player who was until now forced to fight in combat when enemies had spotted us in their path. It works with soldiers, but also with wild animals that no longer jump on us for a yes or a no. On the other hand, if you decide to enter enemy territory, you will be immediately targeted, which is quite logical in the reasoning. Another game element that surprised us is the camp system, taken from Far Cry Primal, and which allows the player to roam freely, without fear of having to draw his weapon at the slightest disturbing noise. The game then switches to third person view to mark the difference, which also allows you to contemplate your character and gives meaning to all the cosmetic elements that we have been able to recover over the course of the adventure. It is inside these camps that a construction office can be set up, which allows specific installations to be unlocked: cantina, fishing network, hunting lodge, network of hideouts, bandidos barracks, garrison of guerrillos, etc. Thanks to these facilities, progress in the game will be more enjoyable, since we will be able to participate in other activities and discover the wingsuit for example. It is in these moments of tranquility that we can also get to know the amigos, domesticated animals (amputated dog, rooster and alligator) which are of great help during fights, knowing that they too can gain skills. .

LOS POLLOS HERMANOS

A word on the technique before concluding: Far Cry 6 is by far the most visually accomplished episode and especially the best mastered. The environments are dense, rich in detail and it is not uncommon to take the time to contemplate the landscapes just for their beauty. The lighting effects are helping to catch the eye and above all, the game has finally matured in terms of character modeling. Okay, there are still a few NPCs that make you feel like you’ve stepped out of a Sims editor, but overall it feels like a real effort to bring some of the protagonists to life. The weather conditions also help give character to Yara Island, and it is not uncommon to have felt that Ubisoft Toronto has sought inspiration from Rockstar Games and Red Dead Redemption 2. , with these moments of heavy rain when lightning strikes the overcast sky on the back of a canasson. Overall beautiful, Far Cry 6 swears quite a bit when you dwell on certain special effects. The flames, explosions and smoke swear a lot with the rest of the game, to wonder why the developers haven’t bothered to improve these renderings which also appear very often in-game. Another detail inherent to the series, the physics and driving of vehicles is still as laborious, and since it is a recurring fault, we imagine that it is due to the 3D engine of the game, not at all adapted to drive a car or pilot a helicopter. As for the bugs, there are always plenty of them, but for a Ubi game, is it really necessary to specify it today?