OL and PSG do not let go / D1 Arkéma / D6 / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Bacha (33e), Torrent CSC (45e+1), Morroni (47e), Malard (59e) & Julini (89e)

Les Fenottes did not have any difficulties getting rid of Montpellier at the Groupama OL Training Center. Untenable on her left side, Selma Bacha opened the scoring after a personal feat, before being behind the counter-own goal of Marion Torrent just before the break. In management after returning from the locker room, OL will register three new pawns thanks to Perle Morroni, Melvine Malard and Sally Julini. Entering the last half hour, Ada Hegerberg has tried everything to open his counter this season, without success. With this new card, Lyon continues its faultless and remains in front of PSG on goal difference (+27 against +20).





Goals: Däbritz (43e) & Katoto (66e)

On the other hand, the Parisiennes had to be patient at Camp des Loges to get rid of a valiant team from Saint-Etienne. Despite the nine places difference in the standings, the Greens were able to withstand the many waves of PSG but cracked just before half-time on a model of collective action, perfectly concluded by Sara Däbritz. The best player of the month of September then turned into a passer for Marie-Antoinette Katoto. The reigning French champions have still not conceded a goal this season and are ideally preparing for a crucial week after the international break, where Grace Geyoro and her friends will play Real Madrid in the Champions League, before moving to Groupama Stadium for the most anticipated match of the year in D1 Arkéma.

