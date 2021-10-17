OL currying Montpellier, ASSE falls against PSG

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

Olympique Lyonnais did not go into detail this afternoon against MHSC. Les Fenottes won five goals to zero on their turf during this sixth day of D1 Arkema. Selma Bacha opened the scoring at the half-hour mark before seeing one of her opponents score a goal just before the break. Returning with the same intentions, the players of Sonia Bompastor increased the pressure on the Montpellier. Perle Morroni scored the 3-0 goal after returning from the locker room, Melvine Malard widened the gap on the hour mark. Sally Julini worsened the score at the very end of the game.

Paris-Saint-Germain won two goals to zero on their home turf against AS Saint-Etienne. Sara Däbritz opened the scoring seconds before the end of the first half. Marie-Antoinette Katota, for her part, scored the goal of the break shortly after the hour mark. The two teams therefore achieve the pass of 6 in as many games and occupy the first two places in the championship.



