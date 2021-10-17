Olivier Létang’s terrible announcement after Clermont

Lille OSC was stopped in its beautiful series on Saturday by Clermont Foot. The promoted won on the smallest score against LOSC. President of the reigning French champions, Olivier Létang gave a rant after this underperformance.

The dismay of Olivier Létang after the defeat of LOSC

Another stop for Lille OSC. With a series of three wins in a row in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the LOSC moved on Saturday on the lawn of Clermont Foot. The northern club was defeated on the most scores by the Auvergne club. A goal of Vital N’Simba (32nd) was enough to make the happiness of the graduates. A bitter-tasting underperformance for Olivier Létang. The Lille president showed his disappointment after the final whistle. “In terms of content, we hit rock bottom tonight. We were very bad, there is nothing else to say […] The boys did not do what is necessary for us to bring back at least one point, ”said the boss of the Mastiffs at the microphone of Prime Video.





Jocelyn Gourvennec surprised by Clermont

Like its president, Jocelyn Gourvennec is disappointed with the result and the poor content offered by his men. The coach of Lille OSC did not expect this blow to stop. “It’s a defeat that was not planned […] It’s a difficult comeback, the result is negative. We were not there, not at the level we wanted to have, in a match not enough to continue the series and maintain the renewal that we had seen in September, ”lamented the LOSC coach. Following this setback, the Mastiffs are in 9th place in the standings. The champions of France especially poorly prepared the reception of Sevilla FC on Wednesday in the Champions League.