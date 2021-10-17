OM- Lorient: probable lines

In an evening which will be marked by the tribute to the late Bernard Tapie, who died on October 3, OM receives Lorient on its lawn at the Stade Vélodrome this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) as part of the 10th day of Ligue 1.

Sixth in the championship with two games less, Marseille remains on a series of four games without a win (two draws, two defeats) and has not won for nearly a month, in all competitions. For this post international break match, Jorge Sampaoli, the Marseille club coach, will not be able to rely on Cengiz Ünder, suspended, while Amine Harit, affected in the groin, is forfeited for the meeting.

According to L’Équipe, OM will appear in 3-3-3-1 with Pau Lopez in the cages, protected by a three-player defense made up of William Saliba, Leonardo Balerdi and Luan Peres, from right to left . Boubacar Kamara is expected in a sentry role with Valentin Rongier and Mattéo Guendouzi by his side. A notch higher, Dimitri Payet will evolve into a playmaker position, while Pol Lirola and Bamba Dieng will position themselves on the wings and try to serve Arkadiusz Milik, alone at the forefront of the Marseille attack.

The probable composition of OM according to L’Équipe : Lopez – Saliba, Balerdi, Peres – Rongier, Kamara, Guendouzi – Lirola, Payet, Dieng – Milik





Note that the regional daily La Provence sees almost the same starting eleven but rather relies on a tenure of Konrad de la Fuente on the left wing, instead of Dieng.

Hake love big fish

For its part, Lorient is a surprising eighth in Ligue 1 and stood out at the start of the season by its ability to hook the big teams in the championship: victories against Monaco (1-0), Lille (2-1), Nice (1-0) and draws against Lens (2-2) and Lyon (1-1). For this new challenge against OM, Christophe Pélissier, coach of Merlus, will not be able to count on the experienced Fabien Lemoine, suspended, while Jérémy Morel is still injured.

According to L’Équipe, Lorient will appear in 3-5-2 (or 5-3-2 depending on the phase of play) with Paul Nardi in the cages, protected by a three-player defense made up of Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte and Moritz Jenz, from right to left. Igor Silva and Vincent Le Goff are expected in the corridors, while Thomas Monconduit will try to ensure the balance of his team in the midfield with Enzo Le Fée and Laurent Abergel, trained at OM, a notch upper. On the attack front, Terem Moffi and Armand Laurienté will try to shake the opposing nets.

The probable composition of Lorient according to L’Équipe : Nardi – Mendes, Laporte, Jenz – Silva, Le Fée, Monconduit, Abergel, Le Goff – Moffi, Laurienté

Note that the regional daily Ouest-France sees almost the same starting line-up with, however, hesitation between Moffi and Stéphane Diarra on the offensive front.

The OM-Lorient match will be broadcast at 8:45 p.m. on Prime Video and to follow live on DailyMercato here.