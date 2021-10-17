Omar Sy, Dany Boon … where will Netflix’s raid in France end?

Faced with the offensive, she unsheathed the checkbook. “We will put a billion in so that, tomorrow, the Omar Sy remain in France with efficient structures and content”, launched Roselyne Bachelot Thursday, October 14 on BFMTV about the contract just signed between the actor of “Lupine” and Netflix.

And the Minister of Culture to brandish a freshly stocked wallet by evoking the 400 million euros promised to support culture after the Covid-19, as well as France 2030, the investment plan presented by Emmanuel Macron to guarantee independence environmental, industrial, technological, health and cultural aspects of France.

The first French actor to “marry” with Netflix

Omar Sy was quick to respond, with humor, on Twitter. “The Omar Sy tells you that he is delighted with his existing collaboration with France Télé for years (Yao, Knock “, etc.) and for the film Skirmishers that we are finishing filming today in France ”… Admittedly, the 43-year-old actor has just played the leading role in this feature film by Mathieu Vadepied, in which he plays a Senegalese rifleman during the war of 1914-1918. But the agreement signed with Netflix, which foresees, over several years, the development of original films of which he will be an actor and executive producer, risks keeping him away from “traditional” cinema sets for a while.

In the spring, already, Omar Sy shot for Netflix “Tour de Force” by Louis Leterrier with Laurent Lafitte, sequel to “On the other side of the periphery”. And he is about to resume his gentleman-burglar costume for the next round of episodes of “Lupine”, the platform series which, in fact, has made him a planetary star …

With his new contract, the actor revealed on Canal + and then césarized for his performance in “Intouchables” is the first French actor to “marry” with Netflix. A deal already concluded by the streaming giant with actors Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart and Vanessa Kirby, and which recalls those with whom American studios enlisted their stars, from the 1920s to the early 1950s.



“8 rue de l’Humanité” expected Wednesday

While Netflix offers Omar Sy, another “national treasure” has just fallen in its nets: Dany Boon. On Wednesday, October 20, the platform will put online “8 rue de l’Humanité”, a comedy on confinement by and with the director of “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis”.

“Netflix is ​​a complementary medium to cinema,” he said during a preview. “The film will be released everywhere, in more than 200 countries (…) and, for those who do not have Netflix, it will be broadcast on a major television channel, terrestrial, in a few months, ”he added.

As it did with Dany Boon’s comedy, in recent months, the Californian firm has invested heavily in other French fictions, series (“Plan coeur”, “Family Business”, “Grégory” …) or films ( “Commuters”, “Lost Ball”, “Earth and Blood”…). She is also preparing the next futuristic comedy by Jean-Pierre Jeunet (“Bigbug”) and a stand-up series by Fanny Herrero, the screenwriter of “Ten percent”.