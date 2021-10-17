Opel Grandland Hybrid4: digital restyling, but identical engine

8

TEST // Opel is reviewing the copy of its Grandland X, released three years ago. The German manufacturer has restyled its large SUV by equipping it with the famous Vizor grille and digital instrumentation. On the other hand, the engines do not change.

When you are part of the same automotive group, in this case Stellantis (PSA, Opel and Fiat-Chrysler), pooling is the key word. Thus, when Peugeot releases a specific platform, the other manufacturers in the group have every interest in aligning themselves.

This is particularly the case with the Peugeot 3008, an SUV available in thermal and plug-in hybrid engines. Result, Citroën offers the C5 AIrcross Hybrid while DS releases the DS7 Crossback e-Tense. At Opel too, we cannot escape the shadow of the 3008, even though the Grandland X was launched 3 years ago already. To get out of the shadows and compete with the French cousin, the blitz brand has revised its copy. It unsheathed its joker, the Vizor, this full black lacquered grille from the GT X Experimental concept car, itself inspired by the Opel Manta A coupe.

The first beneficiaries of the Vizor, the Mokka and Mokka-e, the Crossland and the future Astra. Today, it is the turn of Grandland to benefit from this contribution, which houses IntelliLux LED lighting composed of 84 LED elements per projector, or 168 in total. As a result, our Grandland – which in the process loses its “X” – is more aggressive than its predecessor. But the main changes to our Grandland are in the cockpit, in particular with the disappearance of the needle instrument cluster in favor of digital instrumentation. Against a backdrop of a shortage of semiconductors, we cannot however advise Opel too much to keep a few needle counters under its elbow …

A sober but completely digital interior.

Baptized “Pure Panel“, this is a set consisting of a 12-inch (30.48 cm diagonal) digital instrument cluster extended on its right by the 10-inch (diagonal of 25.40 cm), which is turned slightly towards the driver, resulting in an infotainment that is less austere than the old one and more responsive.

We regret that the screen surface is not used in its entirety.

The instrument cluster provides information on the instantaneous speed, the charge gauge, the remaining range, the number of kilometers covered, the driving aids and the different driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport).

From the left stalk of the steering wheel, the driver can customize the instrument panel centered on main information (Navigation, Personalized, Minimal, Dials, Computer and Energy).

Note that the entry-level version, soberly called Grandland, offers two 7-inch screens as standard and offers compatibility with Carplay and Android Auto.



Seats certified by back health professionals.



Ergonomic front seats in the front. enlarge

In terms of roominess, the Opel is rather comfortable, in particular thanks to its ergonomic front seats. With their support neither too firm nor too soft, their seat is slightly raised. It should be added that these have been certified by the Association for Back Health (AGR).

The rear passengers will be comfortably seated.

As for the back seat, it is well installed there, with a good space for the legs, except as often for the passenger in the middle who will have to avoid long journeys – unless you are cut like a match. Hybrid requires, the trunk loses volume with 390 l and 1528 l (bench folded) against 514 l and 1652 l for the thermal version.





Despite everything, the Opel offers a sub-floor.



Due to the battery and the engine, the trunk volume loses its capacity. enlarge

A plug-in hybrid engine that does not change If the design has evolved, the plug-in hybrid engines remain identical to the first version of the Grandland, namely two different powers: 225 and 300 hp (Hybrid 4 all-wheel drive).

A choice of two hybrid engines, one of 225 hp with an electric motor and one of 300 hp with two electric motors.

In detail, the 225 hp version is fitted with a 133 kW (180 hp) 1.6 l 4-cylinder petrol engine coupled to an 81.2 kW (110 hp) electric motor, itself powered by a battery. of 13.2 kWh (96 cells). The total power reaches 165 kW (225 hp) with a torque of 360 Nm for a maximum speed of 225 km / h and 135 km / h in pure electric. Our test version, the Hybrid4, uses the 225 hp engine, to which a second 83 kW (110 hp) electric motor has been added, placed on the rear axle. Result, a torque of 520 Nm, a maximum speed of 235 km / h (135 km / h in EV mode) and a 0 to 100 km / h reached in 6.1 s.



… and gasoline trap on the other.



Electrical outlet on one side … enlarge

Pure electric autonomy varies from 53 to 65 km (in WLTP cycle). As for recharging, thanks to the 3.7 kW on-board charger, count 7:30 to fill up against 2 hours on a 22 kW Wallbox, on the condition of having opted for the 7.4 kW charger. Note that both plug-in hybrid versions feature the same 8-speed automatic gearbox, the E-AT8.

Superb central console whose highlight is the 8-speed automatic transmission.

A juggernaut that accelerates hard to the detriment of the battery While we are comfortably wedged in the driver’s seat, the Opel starts in absolute silence, because it is the electric motor that takes control, even in hybrid mode. Moreover, the Grandland Hybrid4 offers three driving modes: Electric, Hybrid and Sport. The latter uses all three motors at the same time – as much to say that the electric reserve is quickly exhausted. Given for a pure electric autonomy between 55 and 65 km (WLTP cycle), we are far from the account by obtaining only 40 km. Blame it on a road-book made up of a pinch of highways and small mountain roads. It must be said that despite its 1.87 tonnes, this Grandland Hybrid4 accelerates very hard, especially in Sport mode. Once the battery is empty, we switch to “Hybrid” mode (mix of three engines), but the Grandland retains an electric reserve to behave like a conventional hybrid.

Suddenly, at low speed, it is always the electric which leads the dance, assisted by the heat engine depending on the relief or the crushing of the right pedal. When the heat engine takes over, you really have to listen to it to hear it, as the soundproofing has been worked on. On the other hand, it shows itself sound while climbing in the towers. And the EAT-8 box, with its gearshifts at the top of the tachometer, does not help. It behaves exactly as on the Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4. Fortunately, you can count on regenerative braking. This is activated as soon as you brake or release the accelerator. Regeneration can be forced in Brake (B) from the lever of the 8-speed automatic transmission. In both cases, everything is done smoothly and without brutality.

Despite a significant weight, mixed consumption is sober. This is less the case with empty battery.

Like other large PHEV SUVs whose main flaw is overweight, our Grandland Hybrid4 is not immune to soaring consumption when the battery is dry. If it can climb to more than 10 l / 100 km, the Opel Grandland Hybrid4 is however quite sober despite its power of 300 hp. Indeed, after 170 km completed during our test loop, at an average speed of 59 km / h, our average consumption was 5.9 liters / 100 km (info recorded on the computer of edge). Balance sheet In the end, Opel was able to react at the right time, but did it have a choice against the Peugeot 3008, THE star of plug-in hybrids? Not only did Opel capitalize on its stylistic signature, the Vizor, it also managed to modernize its much needed infotainment. In addition, there are excellent driving qualities and great comfort for the occupants.

Will Opel be able to steal customers from its French cousin, the Peugeot 3008 hybrid?