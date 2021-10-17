Paqueta, OM-Lorient, Fourcade, Grand Slam de Paris, Top 14, Indian Wells and Paris marathon: the news on a plate

What you might have missed between last night and this morning
1. Football – Ligue 1: A magic trick by Paqueta and OL climb in the standings
Hecatomb in Indian Wells, controversy in Paris, Toulon
Yesterday At 5:48 AM
Karl Toko Ekambi scorer for Lyon against Monaco in Ligue 1 on October 16, 2021
2. Rugby – Top 14: Things are going badly in Toulon, a clear horizon for Ciel et Blanc
Cold snap on Mayol. Saturday night the RCT was beaten at home by Racing (20-27), as part of the 7th day of Top 14. The situation is worrying for the Toulonnais, who occupy the 11th place in the standings. The Ile-de-France residents are on the podium, with five wins in seven matches.
3. Tennis – Indian Wells: Basilashvili and Norrie will fight for the title
Despite a few flashes, Dimitrov did not find the light against Norrie
We have also retained for you
- Olympic Games – The IOC on Saturday formalized the list of seventeen candidates for the integration of its Athletes’ Commission, on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Martin Fourcade is one of them in particular. Two (from two different sports) will be elected.
- Soccer – Milan took the lead in Serie A on Saturday, awaiting the Napoli match this Sunday against Torino on Matchday 8. The Milanese won 3-2 over Verona at home after trailing 0-2. Olivier Giroud has scored. Inter suffered their first defeat.
- Soccer – André-Pierre Gignac scorer with the Tigers. The former OM player and who has played in the Mexican league since 2015, scored the goal of the draw (1-1) for his club on Saturday night during the 13th day against Cruz Azul. Gignac’s free kick gem on video.
- Soccer – At the top of Ligue 2, Toulouse crushed Auxerre 6-0. Sochaux won in Rodez (0-1) and thus remains in the wheel of Toulouse. All the results of the 12th day, before Nîmes-Ajaccio this Monday.
- Basketball – A fall for Bourg-en-Bresse, beaten Saturday at home by Nanterre (80-87), and second in the first division, behind ASVEL, which travels to Strasbourg this Sunday to remain undefeated after 4 days.
- Golf – The American Rickie Fowler took first place in the CJ Cup ahead of the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy at the end of the third round played on Saturday in Las Vegas, which hosts the South Korean tournament moved due to the pandemic.
- Handball – The vice-champion of France, Montpellier, irregular since the resumption of the championship but with a good performance in the Champions League this week, enforced the hierarchy against Dunkirk, beaten 31-26 Saturday during the 6th day.
A demonstration and a Bos in a state of grace: Montpellier impressed against Vardar Skopje
The tweet rewards
The catch-up video
Brest Bretagne Handball easily disposed of the Croats of HC Podravka Vegeta (35-22) on Saturday in their hall, during the 4th day of the Champions League. The Brestoises have two successes in four matches. Here is the summary of this meeting, in video.
The Brest festival facing Koprivnica
What you are sure to follow today
1. Football – Ligue 1: OM in the recovery, Lens to keep up
A bad series to stem. Olympique de Marseille (6th) remains on three games without a win in Ligue 1, and even on two setbacks: at home against Lens (2-3), then on the lawn of Lille (2-0). The Phocéens receive Lorient (8th) with, therefore, the ambition to get back to the place, this Sunday (8:45 pm). Before this final meeting of the 10th day, the Sang et Or, dolphins of PSG, will seek to maintain their good momentum, on the lawn of Montpellier (14th, 5pm).
Rami, Ramos: Did Troyes and PSG get tricked?
2. Rugby – Top 14: Toulouse for the pass of seven
3. Tennis – Indian Wells: Finals Day
The finals of the Indian Wells men’s and women’s tournaments are contested this Sunday. Even in the night from Sunday to Monday, French time. Victoria Azarenka faces Paula Badosa from 10 p.m. Cameron Norrie vs Nikoloz Basilashvili is scheduled to start around 1am.
Fritz did the show, Basilashvili did the job: the summary of their semi-final
4. Football – Bundesliga: Bayern (finally?) Under pressure
Borussia Dortmund passed in front this Saturday. But at the dawn of the 8th day of the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich – nine-time defending champions – shared the lead in the championship. They face each other at 3:30 p.m., on the challenger’s lawn. Will the Munichers finally be challenged in the long term, this season, in Germany? We’ll know more in a few hours.
Kossounou, the meteoric rise of Côte d’Ivoire in the Bundesliga
- The Paris marathon from 8:55 am:
Paris Marathon 2021
- Krim Mercator Ljubljana – Metz Handball (4 p.m.):
Krim Mercator Ljubljana – Metz Handball
- The second day of the Paris Grand Slam in judo (5 p.m.)
Paris Grand Slam 2021 | 2nd day
