Paris Marathon: participants, records, French … the 5 key figures of the 2021 edition

It took 30 months to find the Paris marathon, postponed then canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and then postponed once again to last April, when it usually takes place. The postponement of the biggest race in France from spring to autumn is not without consequences. Here’s what to remember a few hours before departure.

35,000: the number of participants

The Paris marathon, believed to be 2021, will not beat the record for the number of entries at the start. They will be at most “only” 35,000 at the start on Sunday. We should rather count on 30,000 and there were still a few bibs available in recent days. The main reason remains the virus: it is still too early to release between 50 and 60,000 runners stuck tight in the streets of the most beautiful city in the world. During the last edition in 2019, there were 49,155 starters for 47,495 finishers. This 2019 edition remains the record for an event born in 1976 with less than 150 courageous people.

🚩 Your departure on the most beautiful avenue in the world. ✨ ⏰ Take note of your departure schedule according to your SAS. It will take place on the avenue des Champs-Élysées from 8:50 a.m. ⚠️ The mask will be compulsory in the starting airlocks.#ParisMarathon pic.twitter.com/ZWvKy0wSfM – Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris (@parismarathon) October 6, 2021

2h05′03 ′ ′: the record

This is the Paris marathon record set in 2014 by the triple Olympic champion in the 5,000m and 10,000m Kenenisa Bekele. The Ethiopian is surely the biggest star to have participated in the Paris marathon. To beat his record (2h05′03 ′ ‘), the two main favorites, the Kenyans Nicholas Kirwa and Joel Kimurer, will have to be at their own personal best for the occasion (2h05′01 ′’ and 2h05′19 ′ ‘) On a route which is not deemed to be rolling. It seems unlikely.



For the women, the record dates from 2017 and it remains the property of the Kenyan Purity Rionoripo in 2h20′55 ′ ‘. He probably won’t be beaten either. The two favorites are the Ethiopian Sifan Milaku and the Kenyan Antonina Kwambai who face the glorious former Priscah Jeptoo (37), Olympic vice-champion in 2012 and winner in Paris in 2011.

2021: the year of return

The year of the fall competition for the Paris marathon. Usually, and it has been for 45 years, it takes place in mid-April when the buds emerge. In 2021, it is when the leaves are falling and this is not without consequences. The Paris marathon does not have the greatest marathoners on the planet at its base, because the competition at this date is tough. This Sunday, for example, the Amsterdam and Bonn marathons take place. The meetings come especially after the prestigious and rapid marathons in Berlin (September 26), Chicago (October 10), London (October 3) or Boston (October 11) which attract the cream of the crop with much higher budgets. Not to mention those that took place in almost all European capitals (Budapest, Stockholm…). But ASO, the organizer of the race, had no choice: it was that date or no Paris marathon in 2021.

23: Kenya’s record

Kenya holds the record for the number of total victories – 14 for men and 9 for women – in the Paris marathon. Which nation is right behind? France ! The French marathoners triumphed 14 times (10 men, 4 women), mainly in the 1970s and 1980s at a time when the 42.195 km were not so international. France will be overtaken this weekend if ever an Ethiopian runner or athlete triumphs: Ethiopia also has 14 successes.

19: the years without a French victory