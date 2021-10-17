Paul McCartney calls Rolling Stones a “cover band”, Mick Jagger responds to him on stage

Mick Jagger took advantage of a concert to respond to a remark from Paul McCartney about his training, arousing the rivalry between the two groups.

The little rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones is unearthed. After a pinching remark from Paul McCartney about the group led by Mick Jagger, the latter replied Thursday on stage during a concert he was giving in Los Angeles with his training.

It all started last Monday, when the New Yorker published an interview with Paul McCartney. The 79-year-old musician talks about his career and his beginnings with the Beatles, the legendary group he formed with John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison in the 1960s. He took the opportunity to compare himself to the Rolling Stones, another British group that emerged at the same time on the English scene:

“I’m not sure I should say that, but it’s a blues cover band, that’s what the Stones are. I think our field was bigger than theirs.”

Response from the interested party

A tackle that did not escape Mick Jagger, who responded with humor three days later during a Rolling Stones concert: “There are so many celebrities present tonight!” He said. exclaimed in front of the crowd. “Megan Fox is here, she’s adorable. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here, he’s going to help us. He’s going to join us later for a blues cover!”





If the Rolling Stones did launch their careers with covers, they quickly followed by releasing their own pieces that have become classics, such as Satisfaction.

Sustained competition

The rivalry between the two groups is not new. Last year, already, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger had addressed slight spikes by interposed interviews. As recalled NMEPaul McCartney said in 2020 that the Beatles were “better” than the Rolling Stones in an interview on Sirius XM radio: “When they write something, it comes from the blues. We had more influence.”

Mick Jagger reacted in an interview for Apple Music, with the same irony: “It’s so funny. He’s adorable. There is obviously no competition,” he said, before continuing: