Pécresse recalls that 22 police officers were killed by the FLN the same year

Guest of the RTL-Le Figaro-LCI Grand Jury this Sunday, the presidential candidate regretted the silence of Emmanuel Macron on the crimes of the FLN.

“I would have liked the president to evoke the 22 dead police officers, killed by the FLN, the same year, in 1961», Affirmed Valérie Pécresse at the microphone of Figaro, RTL and LCI, this Sunday. Asked about Emmanuel Macron’s press release mentioning the “inexcusable crimes of the Republic” during the pro-Algeria demonstration on October 17, 1961, the candidate regretted the president’s silence regarding the crimes of the FLN. “This does not make the October 17, 1961 massacre excusable.“, corn “memory is based on truth», Recalls the president of the Ile-de-France region.





Valérie Pécresse refers here to the attacks committed by the FLN against the French police to impose conditions on the ceasefire. Between 1958 and 1962, figures from the Ministry of the Interior show 47 killed in Paris, 19 in the provinces and 140 injured. “It can’t be a one-sided repentance», Concluded the candidate.

