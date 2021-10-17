Perpignan: the good health of the real estate market in the Pyrénées-Orientales

+ 9.8%: the spectacular increase in the number of transactions confirms it, the real estate market is showing good health in the Pyrénées-Orientales. The former is the big winner with prices rising by 13% for apartments and 9.8% for houses, according to statistics from the Chamber of Notaries. But, the shortage of goods for sale and especially of land peaks.

The confinements have boosted real estate. The paradox is confirmed with the statistics of the Catalan market delivered by the chamber of notaries of P.-O. Nationally, the last twelve months will remain a record year with 1,130,000 transactions for the sale of old homes. Never seen ! Even if this number includes the postponement of sales suspended by the first containment of March 2020.

“In the Pyrénées-Orientales, the trend is the same”, confirms Christelle Canovas-Gadel. “The volume of sales over one year, all types of goods combined increased by 9.8%. The price catching effect, which began in 2011, continues. On the former, the median price is up by 11, 4% and the projection of annual changes in price indices for the end of the year marks a continuation of this progression “, adds the president of the Chambre des notaires des P.-O. This rebound is even higher than the average in the regions (+ 6.5%).

The old to the coast

The unprecedented wave of purchases after the first confinement is therefore confirmed, even if the progression is no longer done in spurts. If, again as a consequence of confinements, the house with an exterior remains the No. 1 target, apartments are also attractive. With a premium for the old: + 15% increase in sales of old apartments against a 12% drop in purchases of new apartments; + 14% increase in old houses against a 13% decrease in building land.

Trend confirmed on prices: the old blazes, the new stuck. The median price of an old apartment climbs to 1980 euros per m2 (up 13%), while that of a new apartment stagnated at 3,410 euros per m2 (down 1%). On the old one, the majority of sales are recorded on the Côte and the Roussillon plain. But, after several gloomy years, Perpignan is finally bouncing back. The price per m2 of the old apartment gains 3.7%. But at 1260 euros per m2, it remains appreciably below the departmental average and far from the prices displayed in Collioure (4200 € per m2), Canet (3050 €), Banyuls (2970 €) or even Les Angles (2220 €) or Font- Romeu (€ 2,030). Station neighborhoods (+ 14,%); Clémenceau (+ 9.1%) or Saint-Martin (+ 9%) are raising their heads, when the historic center is almost sluggish (+ 0.8%; -0.5% for the Plane trees) and the Kennedy sector is unscrewing (-9.3%). The studio and two rooms, in great demand for seasonal rentals, account for more than 50% of transactions in the department.





The market for older homes is now above its 2011 level, with a median price of € 190,000 compared to € 180,000 10 years ago. By sector, the Conflent Vallespir shows stagnation, to be adjusted according to the type of property. Here too, more than half of sales are made on the Côte and the Roussillon plain, gaining 5 market share points in one year, to the detriment of sales in Perpignan and its surrounding area. A third of the houses bought have 4 rooms, but the Perpignan market gives pride of place to houses with at least 5 rooms (30%).

The Independent Infographic

Land shortage

If it is not effective, it always threatens more. The turn of the screw given to the local town planning plans (PLU) and to the flood risk prevention plans (PPRI) is reducing the department’s land supply. The land is scarce, consequently its price goes up. If it has not yet regained its value 10 years ago, it has recovered 17% compared to 2016. The median price per m2 of building land is now displayed at € 75,400. Very strong increase in the inner ring of Perpignan (+ 15.3%). “The plots of land for construction in the municipalities on the outskirts of Perpignan well served continue to sell very quickly despite the rise in prices”, analyzes Christelle Canovas-Gadel. “We are seeing the beginnings of a scarcity of supply and concerns are emerging about the future of building land given the constraints linked to town planning rules and risk management plans”

Who is buying?

All assets combined, people aged 60 and over account for 30% of transactions in the Pyrénées-Orientales. 50 to 59 year olds represent 20% of buyers, 40 to 49 year olds 21%. The owners keep their real estate for a long time. They do not sell them on average until 15 years after their purchase. Ile-de-France buyers represent 9% of buyers in Perpignan and the Plaine du Roussillon. The Catalans of the south boost the market in Cerdagne-Capcir: 14.4% of buyers. Investors are also increasingly interested in the Pyrénées-Orientales. The dynamic market, the prices considered still “reasonable” no longer leave them insensitive.

Should we suddenly anticipate a real estate bubble in view of this health of the Catalan real estate market? Christelle Canovas-Gadel warns: “If the upward trend in prices in our municipalities finally brings us closer to those practiced in neighboring departments, it should make us vigilant so that the development of our market does not escape those who originate from it”.