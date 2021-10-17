Perspiration: 20 deodorants without aluminum salts to limit the risks

While a new study has just pointed out the link between aluminum salts and breast cancer, zoom in on products to use safely.

In this month of Pink October, breast cancer is particularly at the heart of the news. Importance of self-palpation, to be checked regularly … There are many tips for detecting the disease as early as possible.

But it may also seem important to ban dangerous substances from your bathroom that could promote the appearance of cancer. Regularly pointed out, aluminum salts, present in the composition of many deodorants, are once again on the dock. A study * carried out by two researchers from the Swiss environmental carcinogenesis laboratory of the Fondation des Grangettes, Stefano Mandriota and André-Pascal Sappino, again emphasizes the link between the two. Thus the aluminum salts induce in the cells of the mammary gland marked alterations similar to those identified in certain cases of cancer. Even more alarming, the two scientists point out that the effect on genes occurs even with a very small amount.

If a longer-term study would make it possible to conclude that this substance is really dangerous, it is better to practice the precautionary principle according to the oncologist and the researcher in biology.





What convince us to flee this substance within our daily ally against perspiration. To find your way around, we prefer organic deodorants and those bearing the mention “without aluminum salts”. And when in doubt, the list of components uses the terms aluminum chloride, aluminum hydrochloride, aluminum chlorydrex, aluminum sesquichlorohydrate or aluminum zirconium. Roll-on, spray or even balm, it is quite possible to find happiness … and especially to limit the risks.

* Posted in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.