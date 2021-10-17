Pixel 6: Price, release date, characteristics… Everything we know about the iPhone 13 competitor

Tuesday, October 19, Google will finally lift the veil on its new smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In fact, most of the information about the two devices has already been leaked.

This is called a very poorly kept secret: not only do we know exactly what Google is going to present during its conference of Tuesday, October 19, but as a bonus, the company has already validated almost all the rumors itself. Indeed, Google has not hesitated to unveil before the time certain characteristics of the terminals, weary of war, some would say. Here is everything we already know about Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

The Google Pixel 6

We already know that the Pixel 6 is equipped with a 6.4-inch diagonal AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. As for the battery, there is a model with a typical capacity of 4614 mAh, compatible with a 30W wired charging, allowing to regain 50% of autonomy in 30 minutes, as well as21W wireless charging. A fingerprint sensor is expected under the screen.

The heart of the terminal is a real novelty since the Pixel 6 range is the first to be equipped with the Google Tensor SoC, designed in-house within the Redmond firm. In this way, the manufacturer is freed from Qualcomm, and offers a System on a Chip totally optimized for its needs. Concretely, we evoke performance 80% higher than with the SoC Snapdragon 765G which equips the Pixel 5. What opens up many perspectives.

On the photo side, the Google Pixel 6 will have two sensors in its rear camera: a 50-megapixel Samsung Isocell GN1 sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle. As for the sensor located at the front, it is yet to be revealed by Google, but we must expect a model that allows you to take photos at a very wide angle.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro

High-end alternative to the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 Pro benefits from its side of a 6.71 inch LTPO AMOLED display, with a refresh rate capable of going up to 120 Hz. Just like the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it has the ability to drop frequency down to 10 Hz, in particular to save energy via a mode allowing you to enjoy 48 hours of battery life.

The smartphone battery, in fact, displays a typical capacity of 5000 mAh. Besides the 30W wired charging, a 23W wireless charging is also planned. Inside we find the Google Tensor SoC mentioned above for the Pixel 6, with a similar proposal for performance.

As for the photo, we find the 50-megapixel Samsung Isocell GN1 and 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle sensors already present on the Pixel 6, but we must add to this a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 telephoto lens featuring an X4 optical zoom and a high resolution X20 zoom. Let’s also add that a fingerprint sensor should also equip the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: a design that stands out

If the time has come for smartphones with screens that take up the entire surface of the terminal, in particular thanks to punched photo sensors, there are also increasingly flat surfaces at the back of devices. For its new Pixel 6, Google has effectively applied the first rule, by offering slightly curved screens, which perfectly fit the front of smartphones. At the back, it’s a different story, since the manufacturer has chosen to integrate the photo sensors and the flash in a sort of black band which takes the entire width of the terminals, and which stands out by several millimeters. To realize the result, a picture is worth a thousand words.





A very particular aesthetic choice, which contrasts radically with what the competition offers. One thing is certain, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should be perfectly identifiable in the crowd of devices that all seek more or less to meet the same criteria when it comes to design. Finally, it should be noted that Google’s two smartphones respond to the standard IP68, which makes them resistant to water and dust.

Extensive photo features

This is not really new at Google, because Pixel smartphones received special attention from the photo side very early on. In addition to a battery of powerful sensors, software features are expected to complement the possibilities already offered by previous generations of devices. Thus, a function “Magic Eraser” should allow users to very easily and almost automatically delete objects, vehicles or people present within a photo. Algorithms then take care of plugging the holes intelligently.

Function “Face Unblur” should, on the other hand, be useful for those who have difficulty taking pictures of people without obtaining a blurry result. Indeed, it is intended to blur a face and therefore presents itself not only as a solution to the blur of movement, but also as a way to increase the bokeh effect in the background without fear of making the subject blurry too.

The first smartphones running Android 12

At last, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also be Android 12 ambassadors. The new version of the manufacturer’s mobile operating system is expected by the end of the year, and the Pixel 6 will include a “stock” version, that is to say without additional software overlay, for a “pure” experience. The opportunity to take advantage of Material You, an aesthetic redesign focused on the needs and desires of the user. The idea is to harmonize the interface, to make it much more customizable, but also more intuitive.

Android 12 will also bring a redesign of the tile systems, widgets and notifications. New features are expected, including a game mode, which already exists with many other smartphone manufacturers. This will make it possible in particular not to be disturbed by notifications during the game or to improve the performance of the terminal when the user is playing.

Pixel 6: we also know the prices and availability

Ultimate proof that the range of Google Pixel 6 already has no secrets: even the prices have leaked. The base version of the Pixel 6 is expected to retail for 649 euros, while the price of the Pixel 6 Pro should be 899 euros.

The date of sale of the terminal should, for its part, be set for October 28, since the expected pre-order period would be between October 19 and October 27. The first buyers who will reserve their smartphone at this time should also be offered a Bose Headphones 700, valued at 279.99 euros.

In summary, the mass is already almost entirely said, but Google may still have a few cards to reveal during his Pixel Fall Launch conference this Tuesday. You can follow it from 7 p.m. on the dedicated page.