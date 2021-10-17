Player wins $ 220 million jackpot

If you have validated your gambling slip in Luxembourg, you will have to go to work this Monday, since it is not with us that the jackpot fell. No, according to the results of Friday night’s draw, it is a player in France who won the 220 million euros.
To bring down this historic jackpot, put into play for the second consecutive draw, it was necessary to tick the 21, the 26, the 31, the 34 and the 49, as well as the stars 2 and 5. Only one person played these numbers and will therefore not need to share the 220 million euros with other players. A record sum for a lottery game in France. It is not yet clear which city the winner played in.
In Luxembourg, the National Lottery provided for some 100,000 players. It is estimated that some 60 million ballots were played in all participating countries. If you haven’t gotten super-rich on Friday night, you might be able to take comfort in the 4.6 million euros won by 7 second-place winners, or the 17 million euros in the next draw. ..
(The essential)
You have just posted a comment on our site and we thank you. Messages are checked before publication. In order to ensure the publication of your message, you must however respect certain points.
“My comment was not published, why?”
Our team has to process several thousand comments every day. There may be a delay between when you send it and when our team validates it. If your message has not been published after more than 72 hours of waiting, it may have been deemed inappropriate. The essential reserves the right not to publish a message without notice or justification. Conversely, you can contact us to delete a message you sent.
“How can I ensure that my message is validated?”
Your message must respect the legislation in force and not contain incitement to hatred or discrimination, insults, racist or hateful, homophobic or stigmatizing messages. You must also respect copyright and copyright. Comments must be written in French, Luxembourgish, German or English, and in a way that everyone can understand. Messages with misuse of punctuation, capital letters or SMS languages are prohibited. Off-topic posts with the article will also be deleted.
I do not agree with your moderation, what should I do?
In your comment, any reference to a moderation decision or question to the team will be removed. In addition, commentators must respect other Internet users just like editorial journalists. Any aggressive message or personal attack on a member of the community will therefore be deleted. If, despite everything, you feel that your comment has been unfairly deleted, you can contact us on Facebook or by email on feedback@lessentiel.lu Finally, if you believe that a published message is contrary to this charter, use the button of alert associated with the disputed message.
“Do I have the right to promote my activities or my beliefs?”
Commercial links and advertising messages will be removed from comments. The moderation team will not tolerate any proselytizing message, whether for a political party, religion or belief. Finally, do not communicate personal information in your nicknames or messages (phone number, last name, email etc.).
Most popular comments
The last comments