Premier League: Manchester United takes the plane for only 10 minutes of flight and face the neighboring team

A trip that is controversial. The Manchester United team made a flight of just 10 minutes to reach the city of Leicester where they were playing, this Saturday, October 16.

However, only 170, 71 kilometers, or 119 kilometers as the crow flies, separate the city in the north-west of England and the one next to Birmingham, reports Le Parisien. By coach, this equates to a two-hour journey.

This trip by private jet arouses many reactions across the Channel for its non-ecological character. According to information from the British daily The Mirror, the decision to fly was taken at the last minute following the unexpected closure of the motorway. But these team justifications are not enough to calm outrage on social media.

In question ? The club engaged a few days ago in a new partnership with the company “Renewable Energy Group”, specializing in biodiesel and renewable energies, underlines Le Parisien. A contract which aims to “raise awareness of how people can contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future for our planet,” the team explained in a statement.





Faced with the controversy, Manchester United claims “to have reduced its annual carbon emissions by more than 2,700 tonnes since 2008 by achieving 12 consecutive years of energy and carbon reductions thanks to the club’s program”.