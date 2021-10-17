Presidential 2022: Ménard calls Zemmour and Le Pen to unite, the latter kick in touch





The distant duel continues. Still not officially a candidate for the Élysée, Éric Zemmour continues his destabilization enterprise to the right of the political spectrum. The polemicist, invited Saturday to Béziers by Robert Ménard, close to Marine Le Pen, refuses to join the candidate of the National Rally, despite calls for the rally launched by the mayor of Béziers.

“They have to meet again”, hammered Robert Ménard on LCI, Saturday (see video at the top of this article). “In February, the one who is best placed must take precedence over the other, and the one who is the least well placed must give in and call to vote for the one who will be in the lead.”

An attempt at mediation quickly rejected by the polemicist. “Marine Le Pen will never win” the presidential election, once again launched Eric Zemmour in front of the cameras. “I say what everyone knows. We know since his debate in 2017 (in the middle of the towers against Emmanuel Macron, editor’s note) and since the regional elections “, during which the National Rally did not win any region and achieved lower scores than in 2015, he continued.

Earlier in the day, Marine Le Pen had also kicked in touch. “I don’t need any intermediary if I want to contact Éric Zemmour, whose phone number I have”, assured the one who is starting her third presidential campaign. “I don’t need to go through intermediaries.” Earlier in the day, the one who esteems herself “best placed as a national candidate” had asked Éric Zemmour to “reserve your pikes” to Emmanuel Macron. According to our latest Ifop-Fiducial survey for LCI and Le Figaro published Friday, October 15, Marine Le Pen (17% of voting intentions) and Éric Zemmour (16%) are still in a pocket square to access the second round, behind Emmanuel Macron (25%).

