press notes

    Notes from Lyon: Toko Ekambi on its way

    Again a scorer with OL, Karl Toko Ekambi confirmed his good momentum against ASM and was logically credited with a good note by the French press. The defensive line was also in the spotlight. Entered into play in the 67th minute of the game, Lucas Paqueta was not rated.

    Lyon’s ratings in L’Équipe

    Pollersbeck (7) – Dubois (6), Boateng (7), Denayer (6), Emerson (6) – Caqueret (5), Guimarares (6) – Shaqiri (3), Aouar (4), Toko Ekambi (6) – Cherki (4)

    Lyon’s notes in Le Progrès


    Pollersbeck (6) – Dubois (6), Boateng (6), Denayer (6), Emerson (5) – Caqueret (5), Guimarares (5) – Shaqiri (4), Aouar (4), Toko Ekambi (7) – Cherki (5)

    Monaco notes: Volland picks it up

    Positioned as second striker with Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland missed his meeting, not framing either of his two attempts. Note the notable differences in the Monegasque ratings between the national (L’Équipe) and regional (Monaco-Matin) press, in particular concerning Ben Yedder, Disasi or Aguilar.

    Monaco’s ratings in L’Équipe

    Nübel (6) – Aguilar (5), Disasi (3), Badiashile (5), Caio Henrique (4) – Martins (5), Fofana (6), Jean Lucas (5), Matazo (4) – Volland (3), Ben Yedder (4)

    The notes of Monaco in Monaco-Matin

    Nübel (7) – Aguilar (7), Disasi (5), Badiashile (5), Caio Henrique (6) – Martins (5), Fofana (6), Jean Lucas (5), Matazo (5) – Volland (4), Ben Yedder (6)


