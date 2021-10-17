PSG: Bernat was afraid, his moving confessions – Interviews

After 13 months of convalescence, due to a serious knee injury, left side Juan Bernat became a footballer again this Friday evening with an appearance on the lawn of the Parc des Princes against Angers (2-1). The end of a long tunnel which is relief for the former Bayern Munich player, who was able to count on the support of his club with a contract extension until 2025, and which thus puts an end to anxiety for the player .

“I was very happy to be back on the pitch, to play football, to do what I love the most. I feel very happy. Today (Friday) is a very important day for me, because that it’s been a very, very long road, over a year. I got goosebumps when I heard the audience sing my name. I’m very happy to be back. “ he began in front of journalists very touched by the welcome received from supporters who were impatiently awaiting his return. He then recounted his ordeal and his lived anxieties.





“I hope the most complicated is behind me and I look to the future. It was difficult, because it was an injury that got complicated. I had to pass on the pool table three times. Normally. , an injury of this kind, it is between 5 and 7 months to come back. Me, it took 13 months, almost double. There are difficult times, when you think that the knee will not respond anymore. is hard. I had a hard time going through it. I want to forget, leave it behind, be happy and do what I love again “ he added.