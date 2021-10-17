PSG football – Lionel Messi at PSG, Karim Benzema confides

Karim Benzema assures him, the Clasico Barça-Real has not lost its flavor with the departure of Lionel Messi from PSG.

The championship has resumed in Europe, and Spain are preparing to see their flagship game play out in a week. Next weekend, Real Madrid will travel to Barcelona to face Barca, in a meeting that has long been the most watched of the season outside the Champions League. This season, this Clasico has lost some of its luster. Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos have left for Madrid, while Neymar and Messi have left Catalonia in recent years. Karim Benzema is almost the only star still on the track, but that doesn’t bother a single second. If in Spain, everyone thought it was unthinkable to see a Clasico without Lionel Messi, at least before his retirement, we will have to get used to it. And for the White House striker, that’s really not a problem.

A Real-Barça has no equal

” For me, this match hasn’t moved at all. It remains the greatest game that exists in football. It is not just a question around the players who are on the field. Real-Barça is historic. The names change, but before there was Zidane, Ronaldinho, Eto’o, Ronaldo. Real-Barça will always be Real-Barça “, Warned in an interview with ESPN a Karim Benzema who refuses to devalue the Clasico in the absence of Lionel Messi, who left this summer for PSG. Only certainty, without the Argentinian, Barça is less strong, even if here too, KB9 will not want to recognize it.





” There are never a good times to play them. They can have a bad game and then bounce really high. No one can take this game lightly, even though they haven’t played as well so far », Explained Karim Benzema, who knows that he also has a good opportunity to mark the spirits by being decisive in this meeting. Because after his great performances in the League of Nations, the French will be closely followed in this poster, at a time when the jury is slowly starting to prepare its votes for the Ballon d’Or 2021.