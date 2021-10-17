Puel dropped by his players, Nabil Djellit thinks about it

AS Saint-Etienne sank this Sunday on the lawn of Strasbourg. A crushing defeat (5-1) which plunges the club a little more into crisis.

Before the international break, AS Saint-Etienne had a draw in the derby against Olympique Lyonnais. A meeting that had given hope for the Greens. But it is clear that the men of Claude Puel still do not arrive there in Ligue 1. Against Strasbourg this Sunday, the Stéphanois suffered the law of the Alsatians, who will have made short work of AS Saint- Etienne. After 10 days of the championship, ASSE has only 4 small points. An almost dramatic situation for a club which seems to lack resources for the future. And according to Nabil Djellit, the Saint-Etienne players let go of Claude Puel this Sunday against Strasbourg.





“Against Strasbourg, they played against Claude Puel”

On his account Twitter, the journalist indeed gave his opinion after this enormous rout in Strasbourg lands. “Against Lyon, the Greens played for their supporters. Against Strasbourg, they played against Claude Puel ”, in particular indicated Nabil Djellit, who is worried about the continuation of the operations for the former coach of Olympique Lyonnais. On the next day of Ligue 1, AS Saint-Etienne will play against Angers at home. Once again a very important match for the Greens in the race to maintain.