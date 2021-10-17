Quinté + on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Longchamp: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Sunday October 17, 2021 at Longchamp, the Prix des Arènes de Lutèce. Departure at 3.15 p.m.. 16 starters. Flat. Handicap. 1700 meters, medium track, finish at the second post. Thoroughbred 4 years old and over.

On this course, fire on the right numbers in the rope, the firm ground not helping the case of horses springing from outside stalls. Belonging to Antoine Griezmann, the 1 HOOKING has everything going for him in this ordeal. He is in good shape, likes good ground, evolves over a distance and a racetrack that he enjoys and starts off from stall n ° 2. A penalty ? There is none in the handicaps, but it is already a very well placed free kick.





the 11 GOLDINO BELLO, which remains on two second places at this level, will perhaps have to be satisfied with the same classification, even if it offers more or less the same arguments as our favorite. Our last minute, the 9 ALFIERI, deserves that we dwell on his chances. He is consistent, loves Longchamp and apparently the weight of the years has no hold on him. It can be placed at good odds, even. A great outsider? the 8 EMILIANO ZAPATA, who never travels for nothing, he who is drawn to the side of Poland …

The predictions:

1. HOOKING

11. GOLDINO BELLO

9. ALFIERI

16. FALCON RUN

8. EMILIANO ZAPATA

12. AFRICAN GRAY

10. KEMOCO BELLO

The last minute :

Results for Friday October 15th at Vincennes:

The RTL favorite wins, the last minute is third, the selection indicates the Quarté.

