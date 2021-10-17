More

    Quinté PMU – Forecast for TROTTING BLOODSTOCK

    Nicolas Labourasse - Journalist Canalturf.comThe Canalturf.com forecast

    The picture of Prince De Montfort

    Quinté + Monday at Clairefontaine-Deauville with a divided handicap first test (ref. +20), over 2400 meters, for whole foals, geldings and 3-year-old fillies. The ground is announced very flexible (3.9) by France Galop. PRINCE OF MONTFORT (our photo) seems able to win a second Quinté + in a row.

    Non runner: 3 KERGRIST

    1 PRINCE OF MONTFORT : It easily won the Quinté + on October 5 at Chantilly. He was penalized by 4 kilos, but as he is making great progress, it would not be unduly surprising if he won again this Monday at Clairefontaine-Deauville.

    2 BELLACIAOCIAO : In just six attempts, this resident of Jean-Claude Rouget has three victories, a maiden and two Class 2. For its first handicap, in value 40, it promises to be formidable.

    7 HIGH LADY : Second in Quinté + on September 9 at ParisLongchamp and fourth in that on October 5 at Chantilly, this filly from the Jean-Philippe Dubois is a must in this lot.

    12 AMERICAN PARK : Third in Quinté + on August 14 at Deauville and third in that on September 9 at ParisLongchamp, this resident of Fabrice Chappet is logically part of the good chances of this event.

    8 GALIMA : This Galileo girl is introduced by the skillful Carlos Laffon-Parias. She only ran three times, but she showed obvious ways, winning her maiden before placing fourth in a Class 2. Watch out for her first handicap.

    4 RUE DES IRLANDAIS : He won a maiden starting at the end of April at La Teste. And he won a handicap by 3 lengths on September 22 at Saint-Cloud. He may have found his way in this kind of ordeal. He is a great outsider.

    10 SOTTEVAST : It started late, on July 12 at Clairefontaine-Deauville, over 2400 meters, securing a promising third place. It has just opened its prize list, in Vichy, for its third attempt. Despite his lack of profession, we can be wary of his beginnings in the handicaps.

    6 SANDSTORM : Following his very easy victory in a claim on September 15 at Compiègne, on heavy ground, he went under the training of David Smaga. He will run for the first time in a handicap, being taken in value 37. It is surely better than a protest. It is a good stroke of madness.

    In case of non-runner : 14 MOON WOLF

    Nicolas Labourasse’s selection

    BASED
    1 PRINCE OF MONTFORT
    2 BELLACIAOCIAO
    REGULAR CHANCES
    7 HIGH LADY
    12 AMERICAN PARK
    8 GALIMA
    OUTSIDERS
    4 IRISH STREET
    10 SOTTEVAST
    6 SANDSTORM

    Summary of the prognosis:

    Favorite
    1 – PRINCE OF MONTFORT

    Heart stroke
    12 – AMERICAN PARK

    Moment of madness
    6 – SANDSTORM

    The ZEturf.fr forecastThe ZEturf.fr forecast

    ZEturf.fr selection

    Quinté BetClic.fr forecastQuinté BetClic.fr forecast

    Sixteen 3-year-olds met at the start of the Prix des Equidays, quinté this Monday, at Clairefontaine. Nine of them remain on a win. Enough to make the event more open …

    Find all the BetClic predictions for Monday, October 18, 2021

    The BetClic Blog

    Press selection

    Every day, Canalturf offers you to consult for the Quinté + race, the list of the 10 horses selected by the main newspapers of the equestrian press (Paris Turf, Tiercé Magazine, Bilto, France Turf, Turf Last, Le Progrès de Lyon, Ouest France, Paris courses, Le Parisien, France Soir, Turf, Le Favorite, Turf Matin, Presse Océan).

    No. Horse Jockey
    12 AMERICAN PARK PASQUIER S.
    2 BELLACIAOCIAO DEMURO C.
    7 HIGH LADY MOSSE G.
    8 GALIMA PESLIER O.
    3 KERGRIST GAVILAN ALE.
    1 PRINCE OF MONTFORT HARDOUIN E.
    16 IRISH CLASS PACAUT MISS C.
    10 SOTTEVAST LEMATER A.
    11 QUIZZER MURZABAYEV B.
    4 IRISH STREET GUILLOCHON J.


