Quinté PMU – Forecast for TROTTING BLOODSTOCK

Quinté + Monday at Clairefontaine-Deauville with a divided handicap first test (ref. +20), over 2400 meters, for whole foals, geldings and 3-year-old fillies. The ground is announced very flexible (3.9) by France Galop. PRINCE OF MONTFORT (our photo) seems able to win a second Quinté + in a row.

Non runner: 3 KERGRIST

1 PRINCE OF MONTFORT : It easily won the Quinté + on October 5 at Chantilly. He was penalized by 4 kilos, but as he is making great progress, it would not be unduly surprising if he won again this Monday at Clairefontaine-Deauville.

2 BELLACIAOCIAO : In just six attempts, this resident of Jean-Claude Rouget has three victories, a maiden and two Class 2. For its first handicap, in value 40, it promises to be formidable.

7 HIGH LADY : Second in Quinté + on September 9 at ParisLongchamp and fourth in that on October 5 at Chantilly, this filly from the Jean-Philippe Dubois is a must in this lot.

12 AMERICAN PARK : Third in Quinté + on August 14 at Deauville and third in that on September 9 at ParisLongchamp, this resident of Fabrice Chappet is logically part of the good chances of this event.

8 GALIMA : This Galileo girl is introduced by the skillful Carlos Laffon-Parias. She only ran three times, but she showed obvious ways, winning her maiden before placing fourth in a Class 2. Watch out for her first handicap.

4 RUE DES IRLANDAIS : He won a maiden starting at the end of April at La Teste. And he won a handicap by 3 lengths on September 22 at Saint-Cloud. He may have found his way in this kind of ordeal. He is a great outsider.

10 SOTTEVAST : It started late, on July 12 at Clairefontaine-Deauville, over 2400 meters, securing a promising third place. It has just opened its prize list, in Vichy, for its third attempt. Despite his lack of profession, we can be wary of his beginnings in the handicaps.

6 SANDSTORM : Following his very easy victory in a claim on September 15 at Compiègne, on heavy ground, he went under the training of David Smaga. He will run for the first time in a handicap, being taken in value 37. It is surely better than a protest. It is a good stroke of madness.

In case of non-runner : 14 MOON WOLF

Nicolas Labourasse’s selection

BASED 1 PRINCE OF MONTFORT 2 BELLACIAOCIAO REGULAR CHANCES 7 HIGH LADY 12 AMERICAN PARK 8 GALIMA OUTSIDERS 4 IRISH STREET 10 SOTTEVAST 6 SANDSTORM

