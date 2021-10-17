Rally Spain – Sébastien Ogier (Toyota WTR): “I didn’t take any risks, so it doesn’t help to go fast”

What to remember from this weekend?

Sébastien Ogier: The only positive point is that we are doing what is necessary for the championship. The essential is assured. For the rest, we came for better than that, but for a multitude of reasons we were far from the mark. We are not going to start talking about them otherwise it would take a lot of time, but risk taking is already one of them. However, I did not take any, so it does not help to go quickly. The sensations were still better behind the wheel from yesterday (Saturday) afternoon. The pace was very good, unfortunately the stalling last night puts us in this battle (with Dani Sordo, 3rd).

What more could you do to secure the podium?

SO: This morning (Sunday), not much to do, I think we didn’t have the speed to counter Dani (Sordo) unless we really took all the risks. The first special, at night (at the start of the day), I could have taken more risks, but the next two I drove at full speed, I couldn’t do more. And we are still behind. Afterwards, in the last one, I rode like a grandfather. I didn’t even try for a second. So overall the Yaris / Ogier package was not fast enough to beat the Hyundai’s.





In what state of mind are you going to attack Monza?

SO: Once again, we are loyal to the strategy that allows us to win championships, even if it is still a weekend where we had to put our backs, where we would have liked a better result. We’re not at Monza yet, we’ll see. We are going to try to prepare a little better, already, because it’s been two rallies where we come close to the plate in terms of settings. Last year (before the last rally also at Monza) I was 14 points less (compared to Evans), there we have 17 more, so once again, even if it was not the most fun on weekends, I did what was necessary for the championship and that’s what we will remember.

