Rallye d’Espagne – Fourth, Sébastien Ogier (Toyota) is not yet world champion, Thierry Neuville winner

Sébastien Ogier (Toyota) will still have to wait. In search of an eighth world title, which he had a good chance of winning this Sunday, the Frenchman finally completed the Rallye d’Espagne in fourth place. The second place of his teammate and only rival for the crown Elfyn Evans, runner-up to Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), kept the suspense until the last round of the season, at Monza. The Frenchman remains at the top of the World Championship.

Ogier, already seven times world champion, saw his lead reduced by seven points this weekend but still has 17 units of margin over Evans before the 12th and final round (19-21 November). Neuville consolidates his third place in the championship but already had no more chance of being titled. Five times vice-world champion but never crowned, Neuville won his 15th WRC rally on Catalan asphalt. Untouchable on Friday afternoon and Saturday, he then managed his lead on Sunday morning, even though he was scared because of a mechanical problem just before the last special.

Ogier is still the big favorite

This third day was dominated by Dani Sordo, best time of the four specials on the Sunday program. As a result, the Spaniard passed Ogier in the rally standings to earn a 50th podium in 176 WRC starts since his debut, here in Catalonia, in 2003. Arrived with 24 points ahead of the championship on Friday, Ogier (204 points) has only 17 on Evans (187). But the French remains the big favorite to obtain an 8th coronation in November in Italy.

“What Loeb brought to the rally, Ogier continued”

This season is the last complete disputed by Ogier. Next year, the 37-year-old driver will explore other horizons, no doubt endurance and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He will do some rallies as a luxury freelance writer for Toyota, but without his historic co-driver, Julien Ingrassia, who has decided to stop at the end of the season and will be replaced by Benjamin Veillas. If he is titled in Italy, Ogier will remain one step away from the absolute record of nine titles set by Sébastien Loeb.

