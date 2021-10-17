Real estate prices in Paris: an arrondissement above 15,000 euros per m²

Paris news See my news

In several districts of Paris, real estate prices are breaking records (© Illustration / AdobeStock)

With its barometer, the site Housing defeats the idea that real estate prices would be trending downward to Paris. According to the site, buyers are on the contrary very present on the market, and prices are on the rise.

Prices explode in the 4th arrondissement

According to the latest Barometer LPI-Seloger, the capital experienced in September an annual increase in the price of old real estate of + 6.7% over one year (vs. + 5.3% last July). The price per square meter in Paris is now hovering around € 11,448 / m².

It is in the 4th arrondissement that prices have increased the most with a jump of 16.1% in one year. The prices there exceed 13,900 € / m². Other districts also recorded a strong increase: the 5th district (rue des Écoles, rue Mouffetard, rue d’Ulm) with + 10.2%, the 6th (Odéon, Notre-Dame-des-Champs, Saint -Germain-des-Prés) with + 13.5% or the 19th (Buttes-Chaumont, Place des Fêtes, Porte des Lilas) with + 14.6% over 1 year.

At this little game, the 6th arrondissement has passed the € 15,000 / m² bar. Other records are recorded in the 11th arrondissement where the € 11,000 was crossed or in the 19th where it is now necessary to pay more than € 9,000 on average.

As the Century 21 brand recently noted, two professional categories suffer terribly in this context: employees / workers whose share falls from 26.8% to only 3% of buyers in the capital (against nearly 14% in 2009), and traders / artisans whose proportion collapsed: -28.3% (3.8% of purchases only).

