Renault Master ZE on hydrogen, in production in 2022

29-09-2021 – With Betteries, Mobilize launches into the mobile stationary battery – A niche market?

28-09-2021 – Born Kangoo, the Nissan Townstar replaces the NV200 – The Renault-Nissan alliance in action.

21-09-2021 – A bit of a hybrid in the huge Toyota Tundra – Without HRT.

09-15-2021 – Mobilize Duo, it will not really replace the Twizy – Buy a Twizy while it’s time.

07-09-2021 – Renault Megane E-Tech, Zoe’s big sister – Or his replacement?

28-08-2021 – Mobilize Limo, a new car that cannot be bought – Electric Chinese for rent.

07/31-2021 – With the R5, the 4L will run the Renault Zoé – Luca De Meo takes risks.

Our latest tests:



Detailed test: Ford Mustang Mach E

Detailed test: Ford Mustang Mach E – Will you take back some rock n 'roll? Ford; electric car



Detailed Test: Toyota Camry Hybrid

Detailed Test: Toyota Camry Hybrid – With good American taste. Toyota; hybrid car



Detailed test: Ford Kuga FHEV

Detailed test: Ford Kuga FHEV – The simple hybrid: so practical. Ford; hybrid car





Detailed test: Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh

Detailed test: Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh – The electric that had to be done. Exactly. Volkswagen; electric car



Detailed test: BMW X1 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid

Detailed test: BMW X1 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid – A real SUV, a real BMW and it's green. BMW; plug-in-hybrid-car



Detailed test: Toyota Yaris Hybrid

Detailed test: Toyota Yaris Hybrid – Always the ideal city car. Toyota; hybrid car



Kia Ceed SW plug-in hybrid, handling

Kia Ceed SW plug-in hybrid, handling – Quite simply the best Kia plug-in hybrid. Kia; plug-in-hybrid-car