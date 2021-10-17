Rennes takes off, Strasbourg sinks Saint-Etienne… the results at the break!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Saint-Etienne falls back into his failings. After having obtained a good point in the very last minutes of the derby before the international break, the Greens are led on the lawn of Strasbourg (2-1). The red lantern conceded the opening goal of Maxime Le Marchand and will have to react to hope to reverse the meeting. Especially since Zaydou Youssouf, at the end of the first period, scored a goal against his camp before being sent off a few minutes later. Fortunately for Claude Puel’s men, Wahbi Khazri maintained hope by scoring on a penalty in added time.

For its part, Nantes is spoiling the Bordeaux party for the moment. The Girondins, who celebrate the 140 years of the club during this match, are held in check at the break by the Canaries (0-0). Hwang hit the bar.

Rennes confirms its great victory against Paris by taking the best of Messins (3-0). Gaétan Laborde and Kamaldeen Sulemana, the club’s two star rookies, each scored a goal to cement the domination of the Bretons. Martin Terrier hit the nail on the head just before leaving for the locker room.

In the last meeting, Stade Brestois was surprised at home by Reims (1-0). Despite many absent, the men of Oscar Garcia lead thanks to a realization of Faes.



