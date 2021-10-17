Richard Bohringer: his rare confidences about his children and his wife

Richard Bohringer confided in the columns of the Journal du dimanche, October 17, 2021. The opportunity for the famous actor to make some confidences on his wife and his children. Something he does very rarely.

Richard Bohringer is becoming increasingly rare in the cinema. After months of absence, he signs his comeback in Maxime Roy’s film, The Heroics, to be found in theaters on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. On this occasion, he gave an interview to Sunday newspaper, October 17, 2021. He took the opportunity to make very rare confidences about his family. He assured that he had “great kids“. He also played in the series of his daughter Romane Bohringer adapted from his film Fuzzy love, which will soon be on Canal +. “I was on the ass to see her leading a team of thirty lads. She is strong“, he confided in admiration before assuring that his second daughter, Lou, was also”brilliant“.

“I have two wonderful daughters. My two boys too, but my daughters …“, he again entrusted hinting that he had a very strong bond with his daughters. Richard Bohringer also praised the woman of his life.”She had a lot of trouble with me, but she always took it all. It’s clear that she’s stronger, but have you ever seen a chick weaker than her boyfriend?“, he wondered. With his wife, the 79-year-old comedian does not always have the last word. He explained that she took him back regularly and that she lectured him.

For Richard Bohringer, his wife is just “wonderful”

But he knows she’s doing it for his own good. “Maybe I’ll dedicate a book to him one day. Corn when one is in this place of feelings already expressed, words are in vain. I will not write to repeat that she is wonderfulAt the same time, Richard Bohringer has also joked about his health. As he approaches his 80s, he no longer has the same shape as a small youngster but does not seem to suffer from it. He simply accepts the time passing by.

