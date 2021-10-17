Richard Bohringer opens up about his alcohol and drug addictions

Recently questioned by the JDD, on newsstands from this Sunday, October 17, Richard Bohringer spoke of his former addictions to alcohol and drugs.

It is by speaking of his friend the actor François Créton – to whom he gives the reply in the drama The Heroics, scheduled in cinemas on October 20, 2020 – that Richard Bohringer has played cards on the table about addictions that may have gnawed him away. The actor timidly delivered himself in the columns of the JDD, on newsstands this Sunday, October 17, 2021. “I loved what was going on between us“, he explained,”our working days. He too has been through alcohol and drugs.“Fortunately for both men, the old demons have been defeated.”We escaped. Me a little earlier than him. We never really talked about it. Not because we avoided the subject but because we knew.“

The shooting of the feature film The Heroics ended in peace. “A moment ago where I didn’t want to shoot anymore“, he confessed, adding that the director of the film Maxime Roy finally convinced him not to throw in the towel. The interview was also an opportunity for him to evoke regrets, or rather its “memories“, since he says he has no regrets.”If I met the young man that I was, I would tell him: ‘watch out, you will pay it one day or another‘“, added Richard Bohringer. “I was given this advice and I did not listen to it.“

Richard Bohringer: “my wife had a lot of trouble with me”

However, there is one person around him who can reframe him when necessary: ​​his wife, Astrid Marcouli. “She had a lot of trouble with me, but she always assumed everything“, found Richard Bohringer. “It’s clear that she’s stronger, but have you ever seen a chick weaker than her boyfriend?“On a daily basis, the comedian’s wife (their marriage was celebrated in 1986) has a habit of taking it up firmly and even lecturing it “sometimes a little harshly.“A future muse for Richard Bohringer which does not exclude the project of a book devoted to his sweetheart.

