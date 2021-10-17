Robert Ménard proposes to Éric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen to join their candidacies in February

The mayor of Béziers received in his town the essayist who held a public meeting in front of 1,200 people.

The pact is on the table. It remains to convince the parties present to sign it. The mayor of Béziers, Robert Ménard, was not satisfied to receive, this Saturday, Eric Zemmour in his city of Hérault for his tour of “Literary promotion”. It is the habit of “blue helmet” of his own political camp that the co-founder of Reporter Without Borders also wanted to endorse. After receiving the essayist for nearly forty-five minutes, behind closed doors, in his town hall offices, the city councilor went up to the Zinga Zanga stage. In front of some 1,200 people gathered to listen to the author of French suicide. “Eric, you won’t win without the others. We will not win without Marine le Pen. We need everyone ”, he warned. Before continuing despite the pout of the always-non-candidate in front of him: “I implore you and Marine to meet again next February […] At that point, may the one behind agree to withdraw and support the other.