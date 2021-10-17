Robert Pattinson pummels villains in incredible new trailer

It was undoubtedly the most anticipated film of this new edition of the DC FanDome. Matt Reeves’ The Batman has unveiled in a new trailer and promises heavy to all fans of the Dark Knight.

Matt Reeves puts the Dark Knight back in the spotlight. After playing the leading role in Justice League, Batman will treat himself to a new solo feature film. This time, Ben Affleck will not be there since Warner Bros. has recruited a new actor to play him. It is Robert Pattinson who will camp the vigilante of Gotham, in his young years. We should nevertheless see Aflleck again in Flash, featured earlier in the second DC Fandome.

This new feature film, postponed several times due to the pandemic, will soon invade our screens. Rather discreet, The batman by Matt Reeves got himself a new trailer during this second DC FanDome.

Zoë Kravitz, Matt Reeves and especially Robert Pattinson, unveiled these eagerly awaited new images, after a little tour behind the scenes of the Warner Bros. production. We find the young Batman there, as he confronts his nemesis: The Riddler. If several villains are announced, like the Penguin played by Colin Farrell, it is Paul Dano who should be at the heart of the story. The actor will camp The Ridller and should give Bruce Wayne a hard time.





A mess of action

Who says Batman says fighting, and this film should not be outdone. The director seems to have concocted a beautiful feature film with enough investigation, he drew his inspiration from the side of black films, and settling of scores in the underworld of Gotham. We were also able to see some of his muscular scenes, and it is clear that it smells pretty good. Even if we should not sell the skin of the bear before having killed it, we can already say that the film is likely to be talked about.

It remains to be seen whether the result will live up to the promise. It should be a big hit for Warner Bros. nonetheless, as the Dark Knight has a reputation for drawing crowds with each of his forays into the cinema. Appointment on March 2, 2022 to get to the bottom of it.