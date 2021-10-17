Ryan Reynolds announces career break

At the end of a shoot, the Canadian actor announces his withdrawal from the sets for an indefinite period.

Ryan Reynolds should briefly disappear from screens. The star of Dead Pool, who has just finished shooting the film Spirited waited on Apple TV +, took the opportunity to announce a break in his career. The Canadian actor shared his plans on Saturday, posting photos from the latest shoot on Instagram:

“This is the end of my shooting on the set of Spirited. I’m not sure I would have been ready to accept a film that presented so many challenges three years ago,” he wrote in the caption. “Now is the perfect time to take a little sabbatical away from the movies.”

Busy schedule

Spirited is billed as a musical inspired byA Christmas Carol, the work of Charles Dickens. Ryan Reynolds will give the reply to Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, whom he greets on Instagram as well as the rest of the film crew:





“Singing, dancing and playing in a sandbox with Will Ferrell has made many dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer (…) Working with a group of creators and such indecently talented artists will be missed. “

Father of three daughters he had with actress Blake Lively, the 44-year-old actor has multiplied the projects in recent years. In 2021 alone, he starred in Hitman & Bodyguard 2 and Free Guy. He will give the reply to Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice, a film expected on Netflix on November 12.