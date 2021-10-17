Sabine Azéma and Alain Resnais: a couple broken by death after 16 years of marriage

Sabine Azéma met Alain Resnais in the 1980s. Very quickly, it was love at first sight between the actress and the director, 28 years her eldest. 61 years old, she was only 33 at the time. But whatever, love is stronger than anything. For her, he embodies everything: the protector, the husband, the lover and the best friend. From the first glance, Alain knows for his part that he has found his muse, the woman of his life. A true source of inspiration for him, he made it turn in nearly 10 films including Love to death, Weeds we know the song and Not on the mouth.

“He always tries to understand everything, without prejudices, with great respect for people but also for objects. He shifts the elements of life to surprise, to find different arrangements. And always with such benevolence“, she explained to Figaro.





The present is precious

In 1998, the lovers get married. In 2011, Alain released his last film You have not seen anything yet in which his wife plays (of course). A creation whose main theme is death and which quickly took on a testamentary feel for the director. “Of course he’s a man of a certain age (…) As I shot, I thought a lot about Love to Death, where I was going to join the man I love in death. There, it is Orpheus who joins me. It may be poetry, but it makes us accept the idea of ​​death, so ugly and so brutal for us, it gives hope.“confided the actress to the Swiss magazine L’Hebdo about this work.

After 16 years of marriage, Alain died at the age of 91 on March 1, 2014. A shock for Sabine Azéma who was able to make this loss a real force in her life. “When we have lived through bereavement, many people realize – I already knew this, but it is even more significant – how precious the present is. So let’s take advantage. Train others. ”she revealed to Gala in 2017.

Always very present in the heart of the actress, she still confided in 2019 during an interview on the set of the show Free entry from Claire Chazal all her love for the missing husband: “Great artists, like Alain, are people who take us to places we could not have imagined, that others cannot imagine and we feel fulfilled and spoiled, rewarded.“