Saint-Etienne at the bottom of the hole, Bordeaux spoils its party, Adil Rami back … What to remember from Sunday matches

There was a show on the lawns of Ligue 1, Sunday, October 17. Rennes (winner 3-0 in Metz) and Strasbourg (which humiliated Saint-Etienne 5-1) shone, while Brest (held in check 1-1 by Reims) is still chasing its first success.

The ordeal: Saint-Etienne continues to sink

But where will the Stéphanois nightmare end? We thought ASSE reinvigorated by its good match against Lyon, but the green problems still seem deep. The relapse was terrible in Strasbourg (1-5), in a trip that turned into disaster. After a first Alsatian goal, Zaydou Youssouf scored against his camp … before being sent off a few moments later.

As if that were not enough, Saint-Etienne lost his goalkeeper Etienne Green to injury, before collapsing in the second half, conceding three goals. After ten meetings, Claude Puel’s players have still not won and are more than ever last.

The number: 140 candles, but still worries in Bordeaux

Johan Micoud, Sylvain Wiltord, Pedro Miguel Pauleta … some Bordeaux legends gathered at Matmut Atlantique, to play a gala match in the wake of Bordeaux-Nantes. For once, the Gironde enclosure was full and a collector’s jersey had been produced to celebrate the club’s 140th anniversary.

Alas, the Navy and White have not surfed on this craze, conceding a draw against Nantes (1-1) despite a beautiful goal from Hwang Ui-Jo. A poor performance for the Girondins, still looking for their first success at home this season and who remain in the slums of Ligue 1.

The action : Kamaldeen Sulemana illuminates Saint-Symphorien

Some tilted when Stade Rennes agreed to a major investment for Kamaldeen Sulemana, a 19-year-old Ghanaian playing in Norway. No one now disputes his arrival in Brittany, so much the winger has illuminated this Metz-Rennes. One action in particular is to be withdrawn from his masterful performance.

In the 37th, Sulemana challenged Matthieu Udol on the right side. A small bridge later, Rennes number 10 unleashed a delightful exterior of the foot, which lodged under the helm of Alexandre Oukidja. A marvel to complete this great Breton success. Gaëtan Laborde, of a perfectly felt madjer and Martin Terrier, on a beautiful collective action, also scored.

What an incredible festival of Kamaldeen who, on the right, erases the opposing defense before trying his luck … re-entrant bar! – Stade Rennais FC (@staderennais) October 17, 2021

The comeback: Adil Rami, first winner with Troyes

Two and a half years after his last Ligue 1 match, Adil Rami made his debut with ESTAC against Nice (1-0). The former Lille (35) came into play in the first period, replacing a Oualid El Hajjam injured. The international defender held the house and allowed Troyes to complete the match without conceding a goal.

A real performance, achieved against the second attack of the championship, for exciting Trojans in the game. With this first success at the Aube stadium, Rami and his teammates are giving themselves some air.