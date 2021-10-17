Sam factory in Viviez: the State summons Renault to “convince a buyer”

Placed in compulsory liquidation with continued activities until December 10, the Aveyron foundry is still awaiting a takeover offer. This October 16, the State asks in a letter to Renault, “keystone” of the file, to find a solution. And quick.

Hurry up. Already last April, the State evoked a “disaster scenario” concerning the Sam factory in Viviez. In the corridors of Bercy, the 350 factory employees and their representatives were even urged to accept the takeover offer made by the Spanish industry giant CIE Automotive supported by Renault, an almost exclusive client of the Aveyron foundry. But, this did not succeed, the Spaniards cooled by the reception of their offer withdrew from the negotiating table. Since then, local communities, and primarily the Region, thought they had found the providential buyer with Patrick Bellity and the Arche group. It was not more fruitful, the industrialist not benefiting from enough funds to seduce the commercial court of Toulouse. “We took more than a year to find a buyer and we do not believe in the one who would suddenly come out of the hat”, had warned the cabinet of Agnès Pannier-Runacher …

“CIE extremely reluctant to submit a new offer”

Today, the Minister for Industry and Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, ask the manufacturer to step up on this file. They even wrote it in black and white in a letter, of which we obtained a copy, addressed on October 16 to Jean-Dominique Senard, president of Renault, and Luca De Meo, general manager.

Co-signed by Carole Delga, Arnaud Viala, François Marty or even the Aveyron parliamentarians, this letter reminds the builder that he is “the keystone of all the negotiations”. “We formally ask you to convince any financially and industrially sound buyer to submit a long-term takeover offer for Sam, before or as close as possible to the hearing on October 22 of the Toulouse commercial court. And in any event, before December 10, 2021, end of the period of three months of continuation of activities “, write elected officials who also regret that “the only potential buyer with whom you have chosen to enter into negotiations (CIE Automotive) or today extremely reluctant to submit a new offer, for lack of economic and strategic interests “.





“Your group must live up to its responsibilities”

The State also reminds the manufacturer of its commitments “to consolidate its industrial production in France and to be exemplary in the principal – subcontractor relationship” taken as part of the support plan for the automotive sector in 2020. The aid granted to Renault in this context has been constantly denounced by factory employees during their numerous mobilizations. “5 billion for Renault, from the unemployed to Sam”, could one read in particular on the signs. What will it be tomorrow? Under pressure, will the manufacturer finally bring CIE back to the negotiating table? Will he find another potential buyer, with his commitment to offer 40 million euros in annual figures to the Aveyron foundry in the future? And, in the meantime, will he keep his orders at the factory, thus allowing him to keep his head above water? “The employees and their families, as well as a whole territory, are in distress, living at the mercy of the vicissitudes of the legal procedure for more than 18 months now. In this context, your group must be up to its responsibilities”, warns the government.