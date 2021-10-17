Sampaoli innovates with several changes in its eleven

Songs to the glory of Tapie
Already numerous in the turns, the supporters of OM sing songs to salute the memory of the “boss”.
Marseille players with a black t-shirt in tribute to Tapie
Dimitri Payet and his teammates enter the Velodrome lawn to start the warm-up, with a black t-shirt on which appears the face of Bernard Tapie.
The composition of Lorient
The eleven of Lorient: Nardi – Silva, Jenz, Laporte, Mendes – Le Goff – Abergel, Le Fée, Monconduit – Moffi, Laurienté.
OM’s composition
The eleven of OM: Lopez – Lirola, Caleta Car, Luan Peres – Luis Henrique, Kamara, Guendouzi, Rongier, Payet, De la Fuente – Milik.
Balerdi, Saliba, Gerson, Dieng are on the bench.
OM aim for the podium thanks to their duo
In case of victory this Sunday against Lorient, Marseille would climb to third place in Ligue 1. The runner-up place behind PSG will even be accessible with a victory against Les Merlus and then against Nice in a late match.
Barring a last minute injury, the Payet-Milik duo should still be aligned on the lawn of the Vélodrome.
The Velodrome already on tapie time
More than an hour before kick-off, images of Bernard Tapie are broadcast on the giant screens of the stadium
A giant portrait of Lurking on the lawn
Before the kick-off at 8:45 p.m., a vibrant tribute will be paid by the Vélodrome to Bernard Tapie, whose portrait is already displayed on the lawn
The final farewell of the Vélodrome for Bernard Tapie
Bernard Tapie, who died at the beginning of October, has already received great tributes from the people of Marseille. But OM have not yet played at home since the departure of the Boss.
The supporters of the “Old Guard” reserve a last memorable farewell to their former president.
Hello everyone,
Don’t miss the match between OM and Lorient this Sunday from 8:45 p.m. live commented on the RMC Sport website and app.