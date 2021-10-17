More

    Sampaoli innovates with several changes in its eleven

    Sports


    Songs to the glory of Tapie

    Already numerous in the turns, the supporters of OM sing songs to salute the memory of the “boss”.

    Marseille players with a black t-shirt in tribute to Tapie

    Dimitri Payet and his teammates enter the Velodrome lawn to start the warm-up, with a black t-shirt on which appears the face of Bernard Tapie.

    The composition of Lorient

    The eleven of Lorient: Nardi – Silva, Jenz, Laporte, Mendes – Le Goff – Abergel, Le Fée, Monconduit – Moffi, Laurienté.

    OM’s composition

    The eleven of OM: Lopez – Lirola, Caleta Car, Luan Peres – Luis Henrique, Kamara, Guendouzi, Rongier, Payet, De la Fuente – Milik.

    Balerdi, Saliba, Gerson, Dieng are on the bench.

    OM aim for the podium thanks to their duo

    In case of victory this Sunday against Lorient, Marseille would climb to third place in Ligue 1. The runner-up place behind PSG will even be accessible with a victory against Les Merlus and then against Nice in a late match.


    Barring a last minute injury, the Payet-Milik duo should still be aligned on the lawn of the Vélodrome.

    The Velodrome already on tapie time

    More than an hour before kick-off, images of Bernard Tapie are broadcast on the giant screens of the stadium

    A giant portrait of Lurking on the lawn

    Before the kick-off at 8:45 p.m., a vibrant tribute will be paid by the Vélodrome to Bernard Tapie, whose portrait is already displayed on the lawn

    The final farewell of the Vélodrome for Bernard Tapie

    Bernard Tapie, who died at the beginning of October, has already received great tributes from the people of Marseille. But OM have not yet played at home since the departure of the Boss.

    The supporters of the “Old Guard” reserve a last memorable farewell to their former president.

    Hello everyone,

    Don’t miss the match between OM and Lorient this Sunday from 8:45 p.m. live commented on the RMC Sport website and app.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSaint-Etienne at the bottom of the hole, Bordeaux spoils its party, Adil Rami back … What to remember from Sunday matches
    Next articleLéa Salamé provokes giggles by making a slip in “On est en direct”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC