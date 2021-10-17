Sampaoli innovates with several changes in its eleven

OM aim for the podium thanks to their duo

In case of victory this Sunday against Lorient, Marseille would climb to third place in Ligue 1. The runner-up place behind PSG will even be accessible with a victory against Les Merlus and then against Nice in a late match.





Barring a last minute injury, the Payet-Milik duo should still be aligned on the lawn of the Vélodrome.