Sean Penn and Leila George D’Onofrio, his 3rd wife, to divorce

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Sean Penn and Leila George at a gala in Los Angeles in January 2020 (Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images for CORE Gala)

PEOPLE – Three marriages … and soon three divorces for Sean Penn. American actor and Australian actress Leila George D’Onofrio pair set to disappear, report TMZ and People Friday October 15.

According to the revelations of the American tabloids, the actress of 29 years would be at the origin of the request for divorce filed in a court of Los Angeles. The reasons for their break-up remain unknown and none of their press officers have confirmed the news.





Sean Penn and Leila George D’Onofrio had been together since 2016. They were married in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and in the greatest secrecy, before a friend fans the news. “They were together, then they broke up, and Sean did everything to get her back,” another relative told the site. People. They got back together during the Covid, became very close again, and got engaged a few months ago, at the start of confinement. ”

The actor then confirmed: “We had a Covid wedding. That is to say, an officer married us on Zoom while we were at home, with my two children and her brother (by Leila George, editor’s note), ”Sean Penn said a month later.

It was the actor’s third marriage, after the one with Madonna between 1985 and 1989, and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, with whom he had two children.

