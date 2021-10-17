separated from his companion Emilie, Cyril Hanouna confides in his sentimental life in TPMP (VIDEO)

This Friday, October 15, in Touche pas à mon poste, Cyril Hanouna made rare confidences about his love life. The host revealed that he is single and wants to stay that way for the next few years to come.

After an eventful number of TPMP open to all, where Benjamin Castaldi strongly tackled Michel Cymes and Jean-Pascal Lacoste aimed at his ex Jenifer, Cyril Hanouna took over the air for the last number of the week of Touche not at my post. And, this Friday, October 15, the host chose to launch his show with an anecdote about his past as a seducer, at the time when he chained the conquests and was not very faithful. But the host promises, he has changed. Today he is a different man. An assertion which, to the chagrin of the person concerned, makes his team laugh a lot: they don’t really seem to believe it.

“I am currently single”

Somewhat annoyed, Cyril Hanouna therefore takes sides with each of his columnists: he wants them to recognize that he is now “serious with women”. Matthieu Delormeau immediately answers that yes, he always treats his partner very well, putting his happiness before his own. Baba then intervenes to clarify: “There, I am single now”. For many years, Cyril Hanouna lived a discreet love affair with his partner Emilie. If he often evokes his children Bianca and Lino on the air, the host rarely speaks of his love life. He therefore made an exception this Friday by revealing that he was therefore separated from Emilie.





“I remain single … for at least two years”

But if Cyril Hanouna is not very talkative, this is not the case with his chroniclers. Matthieu Delormeau catches the ball quickly and reveals: “I even know that you are single for the good of the other”. Too busy and (…)

