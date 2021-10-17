Serie A, 8th day – Inter beaten for the first time this season by Lazio (3-1) after a tense match

Lazio have a huge performance. This Saturday evening, the Roman club overthrew Inter Milan (3-1), during the 8th day of Serie A. At the Stadio Olimpico, Maurizio Sarri’s men made the difference thanks to Ciro Immobile, on penalty (64th ), Felipe Anderson (81st) and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (90th + 1), while Ivan Perisic, on penalty, had nevertheless opened the scoring (12th). With this first defeat of the season, the Interists miss the opportunity to temporarily return to a small point behind the Neapolitan leader. For their part, the Laziale are back to fifth place.

You had to see the clashes between the two teams, after the final whistle, to realize how the end of the match was particularly tense. Moreover, Luiz Felipe was even expelled. Tensions that appeared from Lazio’s second goal. Starting against, after an attempt on target by Lautaro Martinez (81st), Ciro Immobile ran into Samir Handanovic, before Felipe Anderson, who had followed well, gave his team the advantage (81st, 2-1).





Immobile, only Serie A top scorer

The Interists, Denzel Dumfries in the lead, then rushed on their opponents, accusing them of not having released the ball, while one of theirs had remained on the ground. Result, two yellow cards on each side. At that moment, Simone Inzaghi’s men, back in her old stadium, seemed to give up completely. And, in added time, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with a magnificent header, then gave a little more scale to the final score (90th + 1, 3-1). The midfielder has scored five goals against Inter, his best Serie A victim. It is also his 50th achievement for Lazio in all competitions.

However, the Nerazzurri seemed, for much of this meeting, to have the game in hand, despite the opposing attempts of Toma Basic (24th, 40th) and Anderson (35th). A penalty scored by Ivan Perisic (12th, 0-1) allowed them to proceed calmly, until Ciro Immobile, now the only top scorer in the championship with seven goals, answered him, also on penalty (64th, 1- 1).

Meanwhile, the Lombard club was then unable to make the break, despite the dangerous attempts of Perisic (34th) and Matteo Darmian (51st). Unbeaten at home since December 12, Lazio inflicted their first Serie A defeat on Inter, since May 15. At that time, the Interists had then fallen against Juventus. This same team that they will find on the 24th, to hope, this time, to revive.

