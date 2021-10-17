Serie A, Matchday 8 – Juventus beats Mourinho’s Roma (1-0) and returns to one point in the Top 4

Gradually, Juventus continues to recover. Opposed to José Mourinho’s Roma this Sunday evening on the occasion of the eighth day of Serie A, the Old Lady managed to win thanks to a happy goal from Moise Kean. She thus signs a fourth consecutive success in the championship which allows her to go from eighteenth to seventh place. Only one unit from Roma, installed in fourth position synonymous with qualification in the Champions League at the end of the season. But ten units from the Neapolitan leader who has won everything so far.

This narrow victory is that of self-sacrifice and realism. In particular deprived of Adrien Rabiot, affected by the Covid-19, and Paulo Dybala further diminished, Juve made a very serious and diligent match. Without a great stroke of genius, but with the necessary efficiency in both surfaces at key times. While Roma had taken the measure in the first quarter of an hour, the men of Massimiliano Allegri took an ascendancy on their first opportunity. The only one of the first period.

Veretout missed his first penalty

On a cross from Mattia De Sciglio at the far post, Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean jumped to the reception at the far post. The first took a head and sent the ball to the skull of the second. This involuntary deviation of the former Parisian allowed an almost unexpected opening of the score (1-0, 16th). This was the first of two hard knocks suffered by Roma in this first act.





Because, just before the break, Mr. Orsato rushed a little to award a penalty for a real foul by Wojciech Szczęsny on Henrikh Mkhitaryan while Tammy Abraham scored in the continuity of the movement. The sentence was carried out by the French international, Jordan Veretout, in charge of the exercise. But his attempt was rejected by the Polish porter. José Mourinho’s players will not recover. Veretout suffered his very first penalty failure with the Louve jersey (13/13 before this match).

Apart from distant strikes, the Romans could not be really dangerous. The best opportunity in the second act was to put to the credit of the Bianconeri. A superb acrobatic return from Bernardeschi stopped on his line for Rui Patricio. Kean, on the lookout, then sent the ball over (48th). It will therefore be three points without a little touch of aesthetics. But Juve will easily be satisfied.

