“She has controlled me all my life”

In an interview with Interview Magazine, Lourdes Leon was not kind to his famous mother, Madonna. A mother a little too much on the backs of her children to believe him …
We know that the perfect mom does not exist. And it’s not Madonna who will say the opposite. At 63, the queen of pop is still considered in the world of the music industry. On the private side, she can count on the support of her family, her six children. A well-knit tribe that the artist has, for a long time, managed with an iron fist. And very quickly, it is his eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon born in October 1996 from her love affair with the Mexican actor Carlos leon, who wanted to take his independence, in particular by making very marked choices, far from the smooth image of the “daughters of”.
Madonna, too strict mom?
At 25 years, Lourdes Leon is not cold in the eyes. Like her mother long before her, the young woman is the type to play on the codes of provocation. Model, the one who once shared a romance with Timothée Chalamet, knows exactly what she wants. On social networks where she is followed by a large community of fans, Lourdes Leon affirms her independence with often very daring clichés. A wind of freedom for the young woman who, contrary to what many might have thought, was not educated in a climate of extreme freedom. “My mom is such a control freak, and she’s been controlling me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent after I graduated from high school“she said in a recent interview spotted by People and granted to Interview Magazine.
Lourdes Leon admiring her mother’s career
But make no mistake: far from condemning the education received by his famous mother, Lourdes Leon considers herself lucky to have grown up with many barriers, especially financial ones: “If your parents pay for everything, it gives them a grip on you.“So instead of depending on the lifestyle and very comfortable finances of her mother, the young woman chose to use her savings wisely. In particular to finance her higher education and her apartment. As for Madonna’s career, his daughter remains in admiration: “He is without a doubt the hardest working person I know. I did not inherit this, unfortunately. I inherited his control issues, but not his work ethic!“