Sixty years after October 17, 1961, in Paris, the Algerian diaspora demands “the truth” about a “colonial massacre”

Demonstration of the Algerian diaspora in Paris, October 17, 2021, sixty years after the repression of a demonstration which had made dozens of deaths. CHRISTOPHE ENA / AP

They put on their Sunday best, mimicking their elders sixty years ago. Wise tie, white shirt, jacket without pleats and of course the workers’ cap of the time: the handful of demonstrators lead the way, grabbing a banner calling for “Peace in Algeria”, slogan which was that of the demonstration of October 1961 before the repression fell on it. Above the heads, a sign: “Colonial massacre in Paris, truth and justice”.

This Sunday, October 17, the Algerian diaspora made an appointment in front of the Grand Rex on Boulevard de Bonne Nouvelle, in Paris, to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of a massacre that left dozens of people dead, many of whom were thrown into the Seine. The cinema was one of the theaters of the repression of this bloody evening.

The procession of several hundred demonstrators, joined by unions and left-wing parties, anti-racist associations and memory activists of October 17, 1961, sets off towards the Place du Châtelet where a tribute is paid to the drowned people of that tragic night.

“October 17, state crime, October 17, we don’t forget! “, chanted the sound system. Above the Algerian – and sometimes Palestinian – flags float signs denouncing a “Unpunished massacre”.





The slogans are mixed because the Algerian diaspora in France is fighting on several fronts: “From Paris to Algiers, opening of the archives”. Many demonstrators do not forget the fight which is taking place in Algeria itself. “System clears”, “Freedom for political prisoners” : the slogans of the Hirak (protest movement against the Algerian regime) are thus mixed with the flashbacks of memory, as if the struggles of the past and those of the present merged in a common destiny.

“A big step forward” which “is obviously not enough”

Abderahman Bendada carefully holds a white rose between his fingers. He will soon throw it into the Seine in homage to the drowned people of 1961. Cardiologist living in the Yvelines, he is there to claim the “ truth about the assassinations of October 17 committed in the sight and knowledge of the French state at the time “.

A woman throws a rose in the Seine, in tribute to the demonstrators killed on October 17, 1961. ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

The day before, at the Bezons bridge, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron also bowed to the memory of the victims. The Head of State spoke of “Crimes committed that night under the authority of Maurice Papon” and that “Are inexcusable for the Republic”. Mr. Bendada welcomes comments ” courageous “ that represent ” a big step forward ” even if, he specifies immediately, “That is obviously not enough”. “Papon still represented the state at the time. ”

