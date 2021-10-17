Société Générale expects “more moderate” earnings growth in 2022



SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE EXPECTS “MORE MODERATE” GROWTH IN ITS RESULTS IN 2022

PARIS (Reuters) – Société Générale should record in 2022 a growth in its results “more moderate” than in 2021, said Sunday Frédéric Oudéa, the managing director of the French bank.





In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Frédéric Oudéa qualifies 2021 as an “atypical” year marked by a cost of risk – which measures the level of provisioning in the face of bad debts – low, an economic rebound after the lifting of restrictions linked to the pandemic COVID-19 and a flow of savings to more dynamic investments.

“Next year will undoubtedly be a year of more moderate growth,” said Frédéric Oudéa when asked about the bank’s results.

The bank announced on Tuesday the elimination of 3,700 positions between 2023 and 2025 as part of the merger of the retail banking networks Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord, without forced departures.

To strengthen its profitability and financial solvency, Société Générale has restructured its activities in recent years, notably with the sale of activities in Central and Eastern Europe and by refocusing its corporate and investment banking.

(Report Matthieu Protard and Sybille de la Hamaide)