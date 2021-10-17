Solskjaer has taken back Cristiano Ronaldo from the volley after the defeat at Leicester!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Manchester United can no longer do it in the Premier League! By chaining a third game without a win in the league on the lawn of Leicester (4-2), the Red Devils are now five points behind the leader, Chelsea. After the meeting, Cristiano Ronaldo was quite pissed off.

Solskjaer has recalled CR7!

According to the information of Tyrone Marshall, reporter for the Manchester Evening News, CR7 wanted to go directly to the tunnel after the crushing defeat suffered on the lawn of the King Power Stadium. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pointed to the outside yardage, asking the five-time Golden Ball to greet the supporters of the Red Devils, who had made the trip. This is not the first time that the Portuguese has been livid when he was already annoyed after United’s draw against Everton before the international break (1-1).

Ronaldo headed straight for the tunnel again at full-time, before Solskjaer pointed to the away end. Ronaldo looks livid again and you can’t blame him #mufc

– Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) October 16, 2021