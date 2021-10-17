Squid Game: a real-life version (but without the murders) to be held in South Korea

By Graziella L. Posted on October 17, 2021 at 3:45 p.m.

In 17 days, 111 million people saw the Korean production Squid Game, a real phenomenon on Netflix, making the series the most viewed on the platform. With all of this excitement, some real parts of Squid Game will soon take place in South Korea, minus the killings that come with it, of course.

After Abu Dhabi, it is a Korean city that will host a version in real life of Squid Game, the event Netflix this fall. But for obvious reasons, there will be no question of killing the losers this time around. The Korean series is a real phenomenon, with more than 111 million views since its release on September 17 on Netflix. This is the best start in a series for the platform and the marketing developed around is more than imaginative. After the pop-up store in Paris, the red light doll in Asia, or the challenges on social networks, it’s a Squid Game in real version that is going to take place!

More supervised than dangerous games in schoolyards, a competition on the same principle will be organized on 24 October 2021. St John’s Hotel in the province of Gangwon in South Korea, organizes an outdoor games tournament with the games from the series, but without the associated murders. The payout will of course not be as high, but there is no doubt that it will attract people: five million won (or 3640 euros). The local authorities are however vigilant because because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event could be canceled. If it is allowed, participants will play a series of four games: tug of war, Korean traditional game Ddakji, dalgona and “One two Three Sun“.

Abu Dhabi has already organized its version of the series on October 12. For two hours, two teams of 15 people competed in children’s games.



