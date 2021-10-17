More

    Squid Game: road signs worry motorists

    Entertainment


    The surging Squid Game is catching up with reality. Faced with questions from motorists about road signs, British police in the Thames Valley published a message on Monday to reassure them.

    A triangle, a square and a circle. This sequel to the symbol will not leave indifferent those who have taken at least a look at Netflix’s event series: Squid game.

    British motorists have also been able to find these symbols on road signs. In order to appease the spirits of the drivers, the police decided to post on social networks a clarification tinged with humor, reported Autonews.fr.

    Already more than 111 million views in one month

    “We can confirm that following this sign will not lead you to the popular Nexflix series Squid Game,” the authorities wrote in particular. “These are just indications for the detour routes during the works… phew!”

    Currently airing on the streaming platform, the South Korean series Squid Game has already been viewed more than 111 million times in one month.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleASSE: Claude Puel fired, the only solution?
    Next articleFormer US President Bill Clinton released from hospital

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC