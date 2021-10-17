Squid Game: road signs worry motorists

The surging Squid Game is catching up with reality. Faced with questions from motorists about road signs, British police in the Thames Valley published a message on Monday to reassure them.

A triangle, a square and a circle. This sequel to the symbol will not leave indifferent those who have taken at least a look at Netflix’s event series: Squid game.

British motorists have also been able to find these symbols on road signs. In order to appease the spirits of the drivers, the police decided to post on social networks a clarification tinged with humor, reported Autonews.fr.

Already more than 111 million views in one month

“We can confirm that following this sign will not lead you to the popular Nexflix series Squid Game,” the authorities wrote in particular. “These are just indications for the detour routes during the works… phew!”

Evening all, So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame

It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks… phew! # P6110 pic.twitter.com/eIGcMJPuzf – TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 11, 2021

Currently airing on the streaming platform, the South Korean series Squid Game has already been viewed more than 111 million times in one month.